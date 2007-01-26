Dell to launch gaming handheld in future?

A senior Dell executive has admitted the company could look to make a gaming handheld in future.

Global gaming chief Abizar Vakharia was speaking at Dell's European Innovation event in Marbella. There, Dell had earlier launched the XPS 710 H2C top-line gaming PC.

When quizzed about a future handheld, Vakharia looked serious as he said: "You know, that's definitely one that's on the radar screen, but we have no plans to talk about anything today."

Dell has made no secret of its desire to grow share in the gaming space, underlined by last year's acquisition of Alienware, but it would be some departure for such a major box shifter to launch a portable gaming device.

Any such handheld would be almost certainly a Ultra-Mobile PC (UMPC) style device because of Dell's close connections with Intel and Microsoft .