Watch the best SuperBowl 50 commercials here right now

As everyone sets their sights on Super Bowl 50, major companies are also looking to grab the spotlight during the nation's, if not the world's, most-watched television event of the year.

With a $5 million price tag for just 30 seconds of air, every brand has to put forth the biggest, silliest, or most elaborate ad it can muster, and some big names in tech are throwing their hats in the ring this year among the usual cast of cheap beer and corn chip products.

Add to that a number of high-profile TV spots and trailers for the year's biggest blockbuster movies, and even people that hate sport have something to look forward to.

We've collected the best spots already available for your viewing pleasure, so grab some cheap beer and corn chip products, and enjoy!