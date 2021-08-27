Halo Infinite system requirements are a mix of good and bad news

Halo Infinite system requirements for the PC version have appeared online, ahead of the game’s December 8 release date, and it’s a mix of good and bad news for PC gamers.

When Microsoft and 343 Industries showed off Halo Infinite gameplay last year, gamers were unimpressed, to say the least, with poorly designed enemies (which brought rise to the Craig meme) and lifeless environments that felt distinctly last-gen.

The backlash was so severe, that Microsoft delayed the game, leaving the Xbox Series X and S without their only noteworthy exclusive.

That left a lot of us to hope that the extra year of development would be put to good use, allowing 343 Industries to make a more visually impressive title, and going by the system requirements, which have been spotted on the game’s Steam page, that might be happening.

Halo Infinite minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Analysis: Ambitious specs, but why?

When it comes to the minimum specs, there’s good news here, as there’s nothing too taxing for any gaming PC or laptop that was bought in the last couple of years. Considering Halo Infinite has been built to run on the Xbox One, which was never cutting-edge tech even when it launched back in 2013, it’s probably no surprise that it’ll run on older PCs as well.

However, the recommended system requirements are where things get interesting, as they show quite a leap. As PC Gamer points out, recommending an Nvidia RTX 2070 is quite an ask, and it could mean we’re in for a much more polished visual experience on PC. Along with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k processor, it seems if you want the most out of Halo Infinite on PC, then you’ll need a pretty capable beast, and that may not be the best news for people who’ve been struggling to get a decent GPU recently.

It's certainly made us interested to see how Halo Infinite justifies those kind of specs, but at least the minimum requirements should be achievable for many people.

Another bit of good news is that it appears the game only requires 50GB of storage space. That’s pretty small for modern games, and while that may hint at a game that’s smaller in scope than some people are hoping for, it’ll be welcome for anyone who is running out of storage space, or has a slow internet connection.