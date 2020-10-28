Halo 5: Guardians isn't coming to PC any time soon

There are currently no plans to bring Halo 5: Guardians to PC, according to developer 343 Industries.

During a stream to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Halo 5 (via Gamespot), Halo community manager John Junyszek confirmed that there are currently no plans to bring Guardians to PC.

Junyszek also reaffirmed that there are no plans to add Halo 5 to the Halo Master Chief Collection on PC or Xbox - something which developer 343 Industries has already stated on a few occasions.

But you could always play Forge?

While Halo 5: Guardians isn't available on PC currently, the community manager pointed out that Halo 5 is kind of already on PC - in the form of Halo 5: Forge.

Halo 5: Forge is a free port of Halo 5: Guardians. However, Forge only supports Forge and Custom games, but not Campaign or Multiplayer matchmaking. So, it's not really the full Halo 5 experience that you get with Halo 5: Guardians.

While this is unfortunate news for Halo 5 PC fans, at least the upcoming Halo Infinite will be playable on PC - though we're still unsure of when exactly that will be outside of a 2021 release window.

