Ghost of Tsushima pre-order guide: where to buy the new PS4 game

Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders are open now, so you can pre-order the PS4 exclusive ahead of its release on July 17.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action-adventure stealth game set in feudal Japan from the studio behind the Infamous series, Sucker Punch Productions. In Ghost of Tsushima, players take on the role of Jin, one of the last samurai on the island of Tsushima, who aims to fight back against the Mongolians who overtook his home and killed all the samurai.

Interested? Well, there's plenty of editions of Ghost of Tsushima available for pre-order. Below, we'll run you through what you get in each Ghost of Tsushima pre-order edition, how much they cost and where you can buy them.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition

The Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition includes the base game, the Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack, the Ghost of Tsushima Jin dynamic theme for your PS4 and a Jin avatar.

This edition RRPs for around £49.99/$59.99/AU$79. It's available physically or digitally.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack, the Ghost of Tsushima Jin dynamic theme for your PS4, a Jin avatar, one technique point, a Charm of Hachiman's Favor, a mini digital art book, the Hero of Tsushima skin set, director's commentary and the Ghost of Tsushima Samurai theme.

This edition RRPs for around £64.99/$69.99/AU$114.95 and is only available digitally.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsuhsima Special Edition

The Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition includes the base game, the Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack, a SteelBook case, the Ghost of Tsushima Jin dynamic theme for your PS4, a Jin avatar, one technique point, a Charm of Hachiman's Favor, a mini digital art book, the Hero of Tsushima skin set, director's commentary and the Ghost of Tsushima Samurai theme.

This edition RRPs at £69.99/$69.99/AU$129 and is physical only.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition

Want the full Ghost of Tsushima experience? Then you'll want the Collector's Edition which includes the base game, the Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack, the Ghost of Tsushima Jin dynamic theme for your PS4, a Jin avatar, a Sakai Mask with a stand, cloth map, sashimono war banner, furoshiki wraping cloth, SteelBook case, one technique point, a Charm of Hachiman's Favor, a mini digital art book, the Hero of Tsushima skin set, director's commentary and the Ghost of Tsushima Samurai theme.

This edition RRPs for around £159/$169/AU$299 and is physical only. But it's selling out quickly, so act fast if you want to get your hands on it.

