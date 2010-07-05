Sony PSP boss not smitten by glasses-free 3D

It seems unlikely that Sony's PSP will follow the Nintendo 3DS into the ranks of the naked-eye handheld 3D consoles. At the recent E3 games convention Sony Computer Entertainment boss Kaz Hirai revealed to Japanese publication Sankei Biz his thoughts, saying: "naked-eye 3D for portables does not have high precision, and at present there are limitations," although he didn't comment on Nintendo's 3DS itself.

Meanwhile, Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata has hinted that the successor to the Wii will be a 3D-compatible console but doesn't think that the glasses-free 3D technology adopted by the 3DS is currently suitable for big screen TVs.

Certain distance

"With parallax barrier technology the LCD must be a certain distance away from the screen. It also needs a certain viewing angle. We think it is not a great match for the home TV set," Iwata told VentureBeat.

"As one of the engineers, I can anticipate that someone will invent a 3D TV that does not require you to wear 3D glasses. As far as today is concerned I do not think they can do it well. We need an invention to make it happen. If you ask me when, I have no idea."