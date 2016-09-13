PS VR envy: US demo disc launch puts Europe to shame with extra games

If you buy a PlayStation VR headset in Europe you'll get a demo disc containing eight games. That's pretty cool right?

But if you're in the US you'll get a massive twenty games, a whole twelve more than the EU.

The US is getting some pretty major exclusives including Resident Evil 7, Rez Infinite, and fan VR-favorite Job Simulator.

Unequal discs

It's a shame to see this demo disc be so unequal across different territories, and we're a little bemused as to why this has happened. We imagine like many of these things it has to do with Sony's contractual agreements across its different territories.

The demo disc can also be downloaded from the PlayStation Store should anyone lose their physical disc - but we're not sure yet if these demos will also appear in the European download stores. We'll update this post once we've heard word back from Sony on this matter.

Scroll down for the full list of demos. We've bolded the US exclusives to allow you to rage or gloat as you see fit.

Allumette (Penrose) Battlezone (Rebellion) DriveClub VR (SIE WWS) Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games) Gnog (KO_OP) Harmonix Music VR (Harmonix Music Systems) Headmaster (Frame Interactive) Here They Lie (SIE WWS) Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs) PlayStation VR Worlds (SIE WWS) Resident Evil 7 biohazard — Kitchen Teaser (Capcom CO., LTD.) Rez Infinite (Enhance Games) Rigs Mechanized Combat League (SIE WWS) Thumper (Drool) Tumble VR (SIE WWS) Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (SIE WWS) Wayward Sky (Uber Entertainment) Within (Within)

Don't want to wait? Here are the best VR games you can play right now

Via Official PlayStation Blog US