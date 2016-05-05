New Battlefield teaser shows off a whole nine seconds of footage

Is it just me or does it seem like the build up before releasing a new game keeps getting longer? There's teasers, then there's trailer, then short gameplay clips, then another trailer, a video about pre-order bonuses, repeat ad nauseum.

By the time you finally get your hands on the game you've probably already seen all of it.

Feeding into that cycle is today's microscopic nine-second teaser of the new Battlefield game coming from EA Games and DICE.

The teaser, unveiled by the Battlefield Twitter page, shows a the face of what we can only assume is the game's next protagonist before fading to tomorrow's date (May 6, 2016) and the time 4pm ET / 9pm BT, the point at which the company will release the first trailer.

Check it out in all its shortened glory below:

It's not completely unexpected, but it is interesting that EA is showing off the new Battlefield ahead of its E3 2016 community event, EA Play!, as Battlefield has arguably the biggest fan engagement out of any of the company's annual titles.

While this unveiling was likely planned months in advance, it's also somewhat surprising that both Activision and EA Games decided to show off their two most popular (and some might say close-to-identical) first-person shooters in the same week. Activision, remember, unveiled the first trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Monday morning.

On the bright side of things, having a bit of warning ahead of a trailer dropping does allow more gamers to tune in – an arguably decent strategy on the contentious, dog-eat-dog battleground of video game sales.

Via Windows Central