12 types of gamers who are considering a VR headset

VR is going full throttle, and you may have already splurged on a VR headset with reckless abandon. But, the reality is that virtual reality has only just arrived, so there's more chance that you're hanging back to observe the proceedings before picking up a HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Gear VR or another headset.

To gauge the mood of the UK's gaming nation (well, a small sample of it anyway), we took to the PC Gamer Weekender show floor to ask attendees whether or not they plan to buy a VR headset in 2016, and what games they think would be a good fit for virtual reality.

From raging VR enthusiasts to cautious gaming Carols, we've identified 12 types of games with distinct attitudes toward VR. The question is: which one are you?