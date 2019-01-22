Canon patents 5 new EF-M lens designs

The arrival of the EOS R and the accompanying new RF mount have left some observers wondering what's going to happen to Canon's other mirrorless system – EOS M – and whether Canon will continue support for its EF-M lens mount.

The good news for users of EOS M cameras is that, according to CanonRumors.com, it looks like Canon has applied to patent five new optical formulas for EF-M lenses. The less-welcome news for enthusiasts is that they're all variable-aperture zooms, with no sign of a fast prime.

So what lenses can we expect to see? According to reports they will be:

EF-M 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6

EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3

EF-M 18-130mm f/3.4-5.6

EF-M 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3

EF-M 15-130mm f/3.5-6.3

Canon already has a EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3, which is offered as kit lens with M-series cameras, so it would appear that we can expect a new bundled kit lens to come with future EOS M cameras. Canon also has a EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 in its range, so the rumored EF-M 18-130mm f/3.4-5.6 sees another slight overlap.

These lenses are unlikely to excite many photographers, being very much at the entry-level end of the range, and the EF-M lens lineup is still missing some fast telephoto zooms and prime lenses. With the arrival of the RF full-frame mirrorless system, we're not sure we'll ever see those either.