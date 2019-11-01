Apex Legends is coming to your phone - but it's at least a year away

Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royale games you can play at home, and the publisher has confirmed it will be bringing the experience to mobile, but it's not coming for at least around a year.

Chief executive at EA, Andrew Wilson, confirmed the game wouldn't be launching until the fiscal year of 2021. That begins on October 1, 2020, so we should see the game launch sometime from then.

With Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG: Mobile all seeing major success on smartphones, it may be that EA plans to bring the experience to your phone sooner than the end of 2021, but even October of next year is a long time to wait.

The company confirmed a mobile release for the game back in May this year, so it's likely Respawn (the developer of Apex Legends) is already working on porting the game to phones.

During EA's most recent earnings call, Wilson said, "Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for us, and since launch, we've significantly expanded the team working on the game and it continues to grow.

"With the Apex Legends community now growing pass 70 million players, we're focused on expanding to mobile new platforms and new geographies, as well as launching an Apex competitive gaming program that we'll share details on soon."

Whenever it comes to phones, it's clear EA wants to keep developing the game further, so expect even more seasons and extras to be introduced to Apex Legends in the coming year.

Read our full Apex Legends review

Via Phone Arena and Dexerto