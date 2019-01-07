Amazon Music, Prime Video, Fire TV and Alexa are coming into the car

Amazon's Alexa smart assistant could soon be a core feature for many new cars, with Qualcomm announcing a partnership with the retail giant to bring Alexa to vehicles during CES 2019.

Qualcomm is harnessing the Alexa technology to provide "intuitive voice-based experiences, such as in-car virtual assistance and natural interactions between the vehicle and driver."

As well as hopefully making speaking to your car easier, the partnership will also bring Amazon Music, Prime Video, Fire TV and Audible to vehicles as well, opening up new infotainment options - all which can be controlled with voice.

Just ask Alexa

It means you'll be able to use the 'Alexa' wake-word and ask the smart assistant all the same questions and commands as you can at home with Amazon's Echo speakers, as well as asking for car-specific functions such as setting up navigation.