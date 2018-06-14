8 virtual reality games you'll want to play from E3 2018

E3 2018 is coming to a close, and while there are a ton of awesome new PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One games to look forward to, perhaps even more interesting are the huge virtual reality (VR) games that were announced at the show.

In case you missed the announcements for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, don’t worry – we’ve rounded up the most exciting VR games from E3 2018.

Anyone of these could make it onto our list for best VR game, so check them out below!

Stormland

Announced for the Oculus Rift, Stormland could be the biggest and coolest VR game to date. The game is being developed by Insomniac, known for top-tier titles like Ratchet & Clank, Spyro, Sunset Overdrive, and more.

Stormland is an open-world adventure, in which you’ll play the role of a robot on a mission to reclaim its world after a storm destroys both the world around it, and its robot body. Through the game, you’ll build up your android body to become a seasoned fighter, save your friends, and save the world.

Judging simply by the trailer, the game could be a literal game-changer for VR gaming in general, and it could be the most beautiful VR game to date. Unfortunately, it might be a while before you’ll be able to play it for yourself – Insomniac hasn’t given a specific release date, but says that the game will be out “sometime in 2019.”

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

The hugley popular Wolfenstein series is coming to VR in the form of a new game.

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot takes place around 20 years after Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and basically involves you playing a resistance fighter who’s a hacker. What that means is that you’ll turn the Nazis’ machines against them – which could lead to some pretty major destruction.

The game is set to be released sometime in 2019, and will be released on multiple VR headsets – though we don’t know exactly which ones just yet.

Gungrave VR

Gungrave is back, and it’s coming to VR. Gungrave VR is aimed at serving as a prologue to the upcoming Gungrave G.O.R.E. You might be aware of Gungrave VR already – it was released in Japan last year, but it’s now coming to North America and Europe.

In the game, you’ll take control of Grave and his iconic dual guns. You’ll have to master different fighting styles to take out the slew of enemies that’ll stand in your way as you fight through the different levels.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait as long as some of the other games on this list for Gungrave VR – the game will be released in fall 2018 for PlayStation VR.

Ghost Giant

Most of the games on this list are violent and heavy, but if you’re looking for something a little cuter, then Ghost Giant may be the game for you.

Ghost Giant is an adorable puzzle game in which you’ll keep a lonely kid named Louis company on his adventures through the town of Sancourt. The game was developed by Zoink, and involves you lifting furniture, trees, and more to help Louis get through each puzzle.

The game will be released on PSVR, but unfortunately there’s no word just yet on when the new game will launch. We expect that, like many of the other games on this list, it’ll be some time in 2019.

Firewall: Zero Hour

Maybe you’re looking for a first-person shooter? If that’s the case, then Firewall: Zero Hour may well be the game for you. The game was announced a while back, but at E3 2018, we found out that it will be releasing “very soon,” and got a better look at what the game will look like.

In the multiplayer game, you’ll play as one of 12 mercenaries, use a range of different upgradeable weapons, and more. There are a few different roles to play, too – you can attack with the squadron and work to obtain the enemy's data, or you can defend, ensuring the enemy team doesn’t get their hands on your data.

The game is in development for PlayStation VR, and will be released in 2018 – though we don’t have specific release date just yet.

Tetris Effect

Tetris is an absolute classic, and it’s cool to see it coming to the next generation of gaming. The game is under development for PlayStation VR, and is being built by the same people who created Rez, one of the better VR games out there to date.

The game is being released for the PS4 with support for PSVR, and includes over 30 levels with different blocks, effects, sounds, and more. It’s a pretty interesting version of the game, and looks like it could be the most beautiful version of Tetris yet.

You won’t have to wait too long to play the game for yourself either – it'll be released in the fall (between September and mid-December)

Creed: Rise to Glory

If you’re a boxing fan, then this one’s for you. In Creed: Rise to Glory, you’ll play as Creed from the Rocky series of movies, and as you go you’ll box your way to the top. The game isn’t aimed at being overly realistic; instead it offers a bit of a cartoonish style, which looks great.

The game, which is being developed by Servios, features an original story and even lets you play as a young Rocky Balboa. It’ll be released relatively soon too – it’s coming to the PSVR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift in the fall.

Astro Bots: Rescue Mission

This could be one of the more colorful virtual reality games out there. Astro Bots: Rescue Mission is a platformer in which you’ll play as a robot as you jump and smash your way through each level.

It really looks like it’s a beautifully-developed game, and could be one of the better titles out there for PSVR once it’s released. Astro Bots: Rescue Mission will be released to PSVR in the fall, priced at $40.