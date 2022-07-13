After almost a year off our screens, undead housemates Nandor, Nadja, Guillermo and Laszlo are back with more supernatural shenanigans in What We Do in the Shadows season 4. A lot has changed since they left Staten Island to travel the world, such as the discovery of a baby Colin Robinson and the dilapidation of their decrepit mansion. Prepare for another spooky serving of this superior mockumentary series as we explain how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from anywhere now.

Returning for the fourth season are Kayvan Novak, whose mid-eternal life crisis compelled him to take a round-the-world trip to bag an undead bride, and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, last seen leaving for London after being offered a place on the Supreme Vampiric Council.

Meanwhile, poor Gizmo (Harvey Guillén) was bundled into a crate alongside Nadja so that Laszlo could stay and raise the creepy infant version of Colin Robinson in Staten Island.

Expect even more modern frustrations and otherworldly complications this time around as unlucky-in-love Nandor asks a genie to revive his 37 dead wives – with Shameless star Parisa Fakhri playing just one peeved ex-spouse – and Nadja launches a groovy nightclub that would put Simon the Devious to shame.

You can stream this Emmy nominated series now with our guide below, which explains how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the US

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when What We Do in the Shadows season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch What We Do in the Shadow season 4 from anywhere

How to watch What We Do in the Shadow season 4 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) What We Do in the Shadows season 4 debuts in Canada the same time as America, with the first two episodes arriving on FX Canada (opens in new tab) from 10pm ET / PT, Tuesday, July 12. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service (opens in new tab) where you can find all prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider (opens in new tab) to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) While we don’t have a confirmed UK release date for What We Do in the Shadows season 4, in the past new episodes have arrived a few days after each season ends its US broadcast run. By that measure, UK viewers can expect season 4 to be available to watch on linear TV channel BBC Two by mid-September, or alternatively online live or on-demand using BBC iPlayer. While you wait, you can enjoy the entirety of seasons 1 through 3 via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) at no charge – just as long as you have a valid TV license, that is. Away from home right now? By using a VPN (opens in new tab) you can access all the services and content you normally pay for. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will stream through Australian on-demand service Binge (opens in new tab), with the first two episodes landing on Wednesday, July 13 and usually available between 5 and 8pm AEST. New episodes will then be dished up weekly until September 7. A Binge subscription starts at AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars. But before paying a thing, the Aussie streaming service provides a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial (opens in new tab) first, which means you can try before you buy. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, Warner Bros, and FX. It also has more than 800 movies and is home to both prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN (opens in new tab), as explained above.