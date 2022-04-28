How to watch Made for Love season 2 online and stream all-new episodes where you are

Cristin Milioti is back as Hazel Green in Made for Love, reluctantly returning to her controlling husband in order to save her father’s life. Get ready for more razor-sharp insights on love in the internet age as we explain how to watch Made for Love season 2 online, available exclusively on HBO Max in the US.

Watch Made for Love season 2 online Premieres: Thursday, April 28 New episodes: every Thursday at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT Cast: Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Ray Romano, Caleb Foote, Sarunas J. Jackson. Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Stan (AUS)

Season 1 saw Hazel held captive for 10 years in a technologically optimised VR mansion. She eventually escaped. But not before billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) implanted the Made for Love chip in her head.

With her father Herb (Ray Romano) terminally ill and dependent on Byron’s world-class care, Hazel is once-again forced to masquerade as his doting wife: battling her dislike of Byron for her father’s sake while the FBI investigate Gogol on claims of “insurance fraud, labor conspiracy and false imprisonment.”

Noma Dumezweni and Lyle Herringbone are back, alongside Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) as Jay, who's tasked with infiltrating Gogol’s high-security hub on behalf of FBI Agent Hank Walsh (Silicon Valley's Chris Diamantopoulos).

Will Hazel finally get Byron out of her head? Read on for our guide for how to watch Made for Love season 2 online to find out and catch up with this hilarious HBO Max comedy.

More great TV: How to watch The First Lady

How to watch Made for Love season 2 online in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including, Euphoria, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Game of Thrones, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections, plus exclusive streaming of the biggest Warner Bros. 2022 releases, and much much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Made for Love season 2: stream every episode online in Australia

Fans Down Under can thank the streaming gods because season 2 of the HBO Max Original will arrive on Stan from Thursday, April 28 at 6pm (AEST). A double-whammy of episodes will be provided every week up until May 19, with the whole first season here to enjoy in its entirety too. A subscription to Stan’s Basic plan costs AUS$10 a month, providing one stream in SD quality. But you could upgrade up to Premium Plus for AUS$19 and get HD and 4K streams on up to five devices. There are tonnes of Stan Originals and hit TV shows and films too, while Stan offers new subscribers an incredible 30-day free trial.

How to watch Made for Love season 2 online in Canada

It’s uncertain whether new episodes of Made for Love will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in Canada anytime soon, with only season 1 currently available to stream as part of a Prime subscription.

The entirety of the first series was added a few weeks after its US debut though, so perhaps Canadian viewers will be able to binge all of season 2 from sometime in mid-May. There’s been no confirmation on that, but we’ll update this page if we hear anything more.

How to watch Made for Love season 2 online in the UK

Unfortunately, this acclaimed series hasn’t found a TV channel or streaming home in the UK yet, despite being released just over a year ago.

Sky TV and its VOD service NOW are usually the place to find HBO and HBO Max Original shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves, Mare of Easttown, Euphoria and Game of Thrones. However, it doesn’t appear that Made for Love has made the cut. If anything changes, we’ll update you here with more information.