Our top 5 Amazon Prime Day laptop deal predictions

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, it’s worth holding fire on buying a laptop right now.

In previous years, we’ve seen some pretty great laptop deals pop up during Prime Day – and not just from Amazon, either. While the huge online retailer has a big selection of laptops on offer, the likes of Dell and Walmart also host their own sales to coincide with Amazon’s sales, so if you know where to look, you could bag yourself an excellent bargain.

So, in most cases, I’d recommend waiting a few days and seeing what kind of laptop are on sale next week, as it may mean getting a great laptop for an even lower price.

I’ve been covering laptop deals for Prime Day for longer than I’d like to remember, so I’ve got some laptop deal predictions for what we might – and might not – see on Amazon Prime Day.

1. Dell XPS 13 deals

(Image credit: Future)

Dell’s laptops usually get big price cuts on Prime Day, with the retailer often running its own sales, and I expect some more great offers this time around.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, offering excellent performance and a thin and light design that results in a seriously desirable machine.

In previous years we’ve seen the price cut by almost $600, making what is usually a very expensive and exclusive laptop far more affordable.

2. Cheap laptop deals from big brands

(Image credit: Future)

With the current cost of living crisis, many people simply don’t want to spend a lot on a laptop. This makes the timing of Prime Day pretty handy, as you may be in a position where you need to buy a laptop, but can’t spend a lot of money on it.

Cheap laptops don’t have to mean they aren’t any good, and on Prime Day, I have a feeling we’ll see big name brands such as Dell, Asus, Acer and HP cut the prices on their laptops.

Beware super-cheap laptops from unfamiliar brands, however, as you may find that these low price laptops use old or underpowered components, and that could leave you frustrated and looking around to buy another laptop.

3. Chromebooks could win Prime Day (again)

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a budget laptop for the lowest possible price, then consider a Chromebook. These brilliant laptops run Chrome OS, a lightweight operating system based on Google’s Chrome web browser.

It isn’t as demanding as Windows or macOS, and this means Chromebooks are much cheaper than laptops, while offering excellent performance, and incredibly long battery lives.

There are loads of apps available, including most Android apps as well, and Chromebooks are especially useful for students and kids. We often see great deals on Chromebooks on Prime Day, and this year should be no different.

4. Gaming laptop deals are back on the menu!

(Image credit: Canva)

It’s been a tough few years for PC gamers looking to get new hardware, mainly due to the pandemic and global chip shortage, which made the best graphics cards incredibly rare. This also meant getting good gaming laptops was a nightmare, with the best gaming laptops either selling out fast, or not seeing any decent price drops.

Thankfully, the stock situation is much better this year, and that means you should be able to expect some tempting deals on gaming laptops on Prime Day. There’s rumors that Nvidia and AMD will soon release new GPUs later this year, and while they will initially be for desktop PCs, they’ll likely come to laptops later on.

That means Amazon and other retailers may be looking to shift older stock in preparation, and that could lead to some great price cuts.

5. Don’t expect any new MacBook Air deals

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re hoping to pick up the new MacBook Air for cheap on Amazon Prime Day, I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much. The laptop has only just gone on sale – and delivery doesn’t start until next week – so that means it’s very unlikely that there will be Amazon Prime Day sales for that laptop.

However, it could mean we see some price cuts for the older – but still excellent – MacBook Air (M1, 2020). Other Apple devices, like the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, could see price drops as well.