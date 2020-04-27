Best Android phones 2020

Because Android is such a popular smartphone operating system, this list has a lot in common with our list of the best smartphones. This is a rundown of the best mobiles out there that aren’t made by Apple.

If you want to work out what the best Android phone to buy is based on your budget and needs then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve fully tested and reviewed all ten phones on this list and judged their displays, cameras, battery life and more to decide which we think is best.

Compared to buying an iPhone, buying an Android phone can be a dizzying choice thanks to the huge array of different devices from different manufacturers. While there are mid-range and budget Android options, this list is our collection of the best Android phones overall, so they’re higher in price as they have the best current features like top cameras, displays and build quality.

We’ve included all of the Android world’s big hitters like Samsung, Huawei, Google and OnePlus, as well as newer contenders like Xiaomi, with the OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 being the latest additions. Plus we've just included the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra too.

And more phones will likely be added soon. Sony recently unveiled its Xperia 1 II, which looks very strong. We’ll be reviewing it soon, along with the LG Velvet, which is expected to be announced in the coming few weeks, so check back then to see if and where they rank.

For now though, these are the ten very best Android phones in the world.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20 Plus

These are the very best Android phones

Release date: March 2020 | Weight: 163g/186g | Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm/161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.2-inch/6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 | RAM: 8GB/12GB | Storage: 128GB (S20) or 128GB/256GB/512GB (S20 Plus) | Battery: 4,000mAh/4500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP | Front camera: 10MP

The best screen around

Excellent cameras

High price

Iterative improvements

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are – along with the Galaxy S20 Ultra – Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phones, so it’s no wonder they top this list.

While the S20 Plus has a slight specs edge, thanks to a larger 6.7-inch screen, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, a fourth camera lens (for depth-sensing) and optionally more storage, they’re largely very similar phones, so they’re fit to share the top spot.

Both have a highly capable camera array, with 12MP standard, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto sensors, and both also have top-end power, thanks to a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset (depending on where in the world you are) and up to 12GB of RAM.

They also both have a stunning 1440 x 3200 display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. At the time of writing this is arguably the best screen you’ll find on any smartphone.

The design is premium too, and they’re both packed full of features, like reverse wireless charging, 5G, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and water resistance. They might not quite be the very best at everything, but they’re certainly the best Android phones overall.

2. OnePlus 8 Pro

The most accomplished OnePlus ever, but also the priciest

Release date: April 2020 | Weight: 199g | Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.78-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3168 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4,510mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP

One of the best displays around

5G and plenty of power

Most expensive OnePlus yet

Sizable rear camera bump

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the latest and greatest OnePlus handset, and it comes very close to challenging the best Samsung phones.

Its screen can rival them in fact – with its 120Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution, the OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best displays you’ll find on a smartphone.

It also has a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, more RAM than you’ll know what to do with, and most of the other flagship bells and whistles, such as water resistance and wireless charging.

Its cameras arguably can’t quite match those of the very best phones – but they come close, and the price is the highest yet for a OnePlus phone – but still lower than some top-end handsets. All in all though, this is a stunning effort.

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

A top Android phone, and the best with a stylus

Release date: August 2019 | Weight: 196g | Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + 3D ToF | Front camera: 10MP

Best screen on a smartphone

Handy S Pen Stylus

Supremely expensive

Camera isn't the 'best'

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus may not top our list of the best Android phones, that's only because it's a bit too niche to recommend to everyone, with its huge price tag and S Pen stylus.

There's a lot to love in Samsung's Note phablet, from its beautiful 6.8-inch screen to the powerful selfie camera and the S Pen stylus which transforms your smartphone experience.

Sure, the cameras aren't as good as the Huawei P30 Pro, and the body leaves a bit to be desired with its huge frame and slippery design, but this is still a great smartphone if you can stomach the price.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

All-screen, and it's a true flagship

Release date: August 2019 | Weight: 168g | Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

One of the easiest Notes to hold

Great video recording

Only a Full HD display

Battery life is a little mediocre

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is beaten in many ways by the Note 10 Plus, earlier on this list, the Note 10 Plus does have a way higher price too.

The 'basic' Galaxy Note 10 loses a rear camera from its bigger sibling, and has a lower res display less RAM so it's not exactly as powerful in a few ways.

At its core though, the Galaxy Note 10 is the same device as the one sitting at our third slot on this list, with an S Pen stylus, good-looking design, and all of Samsung's software, so if the price of the Note 10 Plus puts you off, this is a great alternative.

5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10

So close to perfection; not quite reaching it

Release date: December 2019 | Weight: 208g | Dimensions: 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.7mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.47-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 730G | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 5,260mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

Incredible camera capability

Swift charging speeds

Weak chipset

Battery life a little underwhelming

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 probably isn’t a phone you’ll hear many people talking about, but it deserves to be, as this is Xiaomi’s masterpiece.

It has a superb penta-lens camera setup, headlined by a 108MP snapper, plus an impressive AMOLED screen, speedy charging, and a curvy design that makes it comfortable to hold.

Where it falls down a little is in performance, as it’s packing a mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset, and in battery life, as despite having a massive 5,260mAh one we found this to be fairly average. But this isn’t a phone that’s going to break the bank, so these are issues that we can forgive.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 review

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The ultimate flagship - at an ultimate price

Release date: March 2020 | Weight: 166g | Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 3200 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 12/16GB | Storage: 128/512GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP | Front camera: 40MP

Best specs of 2020, period

5x optical, 100x digital 'Space Zoom'

Very expensive

Extras not worth price bump

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is, indeed, ultra – billed as the ultimate Samsung phone thanks to top-of-the-line specs on paper. It's an evolution of the max-specced Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from last year, though the Ultra's execution isn't the best.

It may come with the very best specs, but it's a very expensive handset and it has a few flaws that mean it isn't entirely worth the price bump like you may expect it to be.

That said, if you're looking for all the top-end features available on a Samsung phone including the pheomenally powerful 100x zoom feature you may want to opt for the Ultra over the other Samsung devices on this list.

7. OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is the new affordable flagship to beat

Release date: April 2020 | Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.55-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4,300mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Affordable 5G connectivity

Impressive specs

No telephoto camera

No wireless charging

The OnePlus 8 is rather shown up by the OnePlus 8 Pro, but it’s still a great phone in its own right, thanks to its similarly high-end power (you’re getting the same Snapdragon 865 chipset) and lower price.

The OnePlus 8 also supports 5G as standard and has a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 screen – specs that aren’t quite a match for the OnePlus 8 Pro, but are still decent.

There’s a big 4,300mAh battery here too, with support for fast charging, plus an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a triple-lens camera, and up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike its Pro sibling this isn’t quite a rival to the best Samsung and Apple handsets, but at what it costs it doesn’t need to be.

Read more: OnePlus 8 review

8. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Inventive design and smooth performance

Release date: June 2019 | Weight: 210g | Dimensions: 162 x 77.2 x 9.3mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.6-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4,065mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP | Front camera: 16MP

Sleek, zero bezel design

Loads of power

A little heavy

UI can be slow in places

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom boasts an attractive pop-up selfie camera, a powerful chipset and competitive camera lineup, making it one of the best Android phones available right now.

Odd name aside, there's a lot to like with the Reno 10x Zoom, and if you're looking for something a little different for you next phone this could be just the ticket.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a stylish phone – between its sleek look, asymmetrical pop-up and delicate back colors, it looks great – and, surprisingly for an Android smartphone with its own UI, the software is good to look at too.

9. Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10 Plus

Two top Android phones

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 175g | Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128/512GB/1TB | Battery: 4,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Great screen

Excellent cameras

Not cheap

Design offers little grip

The Samsung Galaxy S10, and in particular the plus-sized S10 Plus, was for a long time the best Android phone you could buy, and while the S20 range has now superseded them, they're still great phones.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is a big phone that's designed for big hands - and it takes the very best of what's on the smartphone market and puts it together in a compelling package that we've loved testing.

The Super AMOLED display has been measured as the very best around (at least, at the time), with super colours, plus there's a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display.

Battery life is an improvement over the S9 Plus, thanks to the larger battery inside, and you also get Samsung's new Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to wirelessly charge other devices on the rear of the handset.

The trio of cameras on the rear of the Galaxy S10 Plus are also great, offering loads of features, shooting modes and overall clarity. The standard S10 is a very similar phone - a slight step down in a few ways, but also cheaper.

10. Google Pixel 4 XL

Google's newest, biggest flagship

Release date: October 2019 | Weight: 193g | Dimensions: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Top-of-the-line cameras

No-nonsense design

Face unlock is difficult

Low storage options

The Google Pixel 3 series of phones got high on this list, but only the Google Pixel 4 XL made the cut of Google's 2019 offerings, due to a few problems introduced, like the fact there's only face unlocking, and low storage options.

That being said, this is still one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, thanks to Google's fantastic software. It can tell what picture you're taking to enhance it, work out what apps you use frequently to pre-load them for you, and the Google Assistant is more intelligent than ever.

It's also a very simple device, and when more handsets are trying for novelty over simplicity, with pop-up cameras, stylus and foldable phones soon, that's a good thing.

