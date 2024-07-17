These are the 6 most-used devices in my Alexa-based smart home - and they're all discounted for Prime Day

I love smart home tech, which is a darn good thing as it's my job to write about it, and Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to save. That's largely because Amazon owns some of the most popular brands, like Ring and Blink, and its own Echo products.

It's not just these brands seeing major discounts, though; this year, I've spotted great deals on some of my favorite smart home devices, like this record-low price on my all-time favorite smart lamp, the Philips Hue Signe, discounted from $329.99 to $266.87 at Amazon.

We've rounded up some of the best Ring Prime Day deals we've seen this year, as well as some of the best Robot vacuum deals under $500 we've seen this Prime Day, so make sure to check those out for more options. Otherwise, here are some of my personal favorites.

Today's best smart home deals

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

At its all-time low price, the Echo Show 8 is a fantastic smart home hub. I'm currently running an Alexa-based set-up with four different Echo devices, and I will often go to my kitchen just to use its bigger screen, enjoy its room-filling spatial audio, and enjoy its full range of smart home features.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69.99 now $46.99 at Amazon

Ok, it's far from the most glamorous device on this list, but hear me out. It's capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature, and when paired with Alexa, you can use the data it collects to trigger a variety of temperature- or air quality-based automations.

Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp: was $329.99 now $266.87

I adore my Hue Signe, and with this record-low deal, you can too. It's bright, vibrant, and beautifully designed, and it's the real focal point of my living room in the evenings. It's also available in its table lamp form factor for a tempting 20% off through the same link.

Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagon Starter Kit: was $175.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf's range of Shapes are fantastic wall-mounted lights (and many are on sale this Prime Day), but my favorite is its chic ultra-black model. The color payoff isn't quite as good compared to its regular white shapes, but that's a price I'm willing to pay for how cool these look not only when in use but also when they're turned off.

Eve Energy Smart Plug: was $39.95 now $27.95 at Amazon

My all-time favorite smart plug might not be the cheapest one around, but it's one of the most accomplished and continues to beat out its competition thanks to its ability to monitor the energy usage of whatever is plugged in. This is a real boon if you're waste-conscious. Amazon's own smart plug is also on sale (it was $24.99, now $12.99), but it doesn't offer energy monitoring.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £99.98 now £49.98 at Amazon

While Ring's Indoor Cameras are best suited for security purposes, mine end up being used very regularly to supplement my rather appalling memory. The ability to quickly drop in on my kitchen and check that I turned off the gas or ensure I unplugged my straighteners has come in clutch more times than I'd like to admit. These Alexa-enabled plug-in security cameras feature motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover, and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

The devices I've listed above aren't just for Alexa users; thanks to Matter, many smart home devices are entirely interoperable, or at least on their way to it. That of course doesn't mean you can run Siri or Google Assistant on an Amazon Echo speaker, but it does mean if you're already bedded in with a non-Amazon smart speaker, you've still got options.

If you're looking for further savings, there are an impressive number of Amazon device bundles on sale this Prime Day.

