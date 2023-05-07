Devices that Matter: play nice with the newest smart home connectivity standard

Matter is the exciting new dawn for smart home tech, promising to turn a sometimes-frustrating jumble of devices that don't talk to each other into a true connected home.

Of course, smart home ecosystems have already transformed the way we live, with everything from smart lights to smart doorbells and smart speakers now a fixture in many people's lives. But they could be so much better. As anyone with several smart home devices will know, the combination of different standards and platforms can lead to an incompatible mess.

But Matter… well, Matter just changes all that for the better. The new unifying standard for smart home connectivity ensures interoperability, so that all smart home devices are compatible with one another. In other words, it makes it so that every single smart home device, no matter its brand, is compatible with all the others.

In other words, it makes having a smart home all the more effortless and seamless.

While there’s a long line of devices that are getting ready to roll out Matter support, including some of the best smart lights, best smart locks and best smart thermostats, the list of Matter-supporting devices is a tad short at the moment.

That list will expand considerably this year, but if you want to be an early adopter, it’s important to know which devices offer it now (as of May 6, 2023).

Smart speakers

The smart speakers and displays category currently has the most extensive Matter support, with a chunk of the most popular models already supporting the standard. That makes a lot of sense, since most households start with one when they're embarking on their smart home adventure.

If you already have a smart speaker that support Matter, you need not even upgrade (unless you want to). You just have to make sure that your device's firmware has been updated to the latest version. If you have an Amazon Echo, Amazon already did that for you, recently updating second generation Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot devices to be Matter controllers.

If you haven't jumped on the smart speaker bandwagon or have one that won't get Matter support, it's time you invest in one of these devices below.

Smart lights, plug and accessories

The easiest and most affordable way to get your smart home system started is by investing in a few smart lights or a few smart plugs. So, if you're new to the world of smart home, you'll be pleased to know that you can do so with those that already offer Matter support.

Brands including Nanoleaf and Eve got there before others, but there are some smaller names that are also way ahead of the pack, such as Yeelight.

Smart routers and hubs

Though there are more smart routers and hubs set to join the Matter fray soon, there aren't currently many that offer support.

Smart appliances

Smart appliances are likely the last smart home devices to offer Matter support, so we wouldn't expect smart refrigerators and washing machines to get Matter integration soon. However, some smaller appliances and appliance accessories are already Matter-compatible.

We'll continue updating this list as new devices get added to the list, so keep it bookmarked if you're in the process of building a smart home.