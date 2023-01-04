Nanoleaf Skylight is a modular light the first of its kind – and it's Matter-compatible

Audio player loading…

If you're looking to light up your home with some of the latest best smart lights, lighting specialist Nanoleaf is launching a host of Matter-compatible smart home products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week.

The Nanoleaf Skylight modular ceiling fixture is one of five products being unveiled that's compatible with Matter 1.0, the connectivity standard that's designed to make it easier for smart home devices to communicate with each other. The Skylight is the first product of its kind, offering users complete control over their ceiling light’s design arrangement and area of coverage.

As with its best-selling Nanoleaf shape modular wall light panels, the company aims to reimagine ceiling lighting by designing Skylight with square modular RGBW LED panels that can be arranged to create a variety of different designs.

Working via Wi-Fi, Skylight provides crisp functional white light for everyday use and over 16 million dynamic colors for ambient lighting, with smart features enabling users to adjust brightness, color, and color temperature, and set schedules. Skylight comes with all of the smart features that Nanoleaf’s users have come to know and love, including the Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, dynamic lighting Scenes and Group Scenes.

The modular ceiling fixture also acts as a Thread border router, enabling communication between the network linking your smart home devices and your home Wi-Fi network, and comes with built-in Sense+ sensors for motion and ambient light sensing, to give homeowners greater control over lighting automation routines.

What else is Nanoleaf launching at CES 2023?

Nanoleaf is also unveiling its Sense+ Controls range (Sense+ Smart Light Switch, Sense+ Wireless Smart Light Switch and Nala Learning Bridge) and Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror Camera plus Lightstrips Kit.

The Sense+ Controls and Nala technology essentially enables your lights to 'think,' so you don’t have to, and its capabilities have got to be seen to be believed. It offers the world’s first ever hands-free smart lighting experience.

Matter-enabled and running on Thread, the Sense+ Controls line includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch and Nala Learning Bridge. All three products have built-in motion and ambient lighting sensors to enable you to personalize and automate your home’s lighting to suit your daily routines.

The Nala Learning Bridge also acts as a Thread border router, and works as a color-changing night light with a soft glow for when you need just a bit of light in the evenings.

There will also be Matter-certified Essentials Bulbs (A19, BR30, GU10 and a Recessed Downlight) and a Lightstrip launching later this year, enabling you to illuminate your entire home with crisp functional white light and rich dynamic colors and Scenes.

Nanoleaf’s full line of modular light panels and light bars (Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines) will also be Matter upgradeable later this year, offering an easy software update to provide the most seamless way to set up your smart home.

(Image credit: Ted Miller Group)

I, for one, am a little out of my comfort zone when talking about televisions, but essentially the 4D TV Screen Mirror Camera – and the Matter-compatible Smart Addressable Lightstrip that it comes with – uses new Sync+ technology to transform your favorite movies and games into an immersive experience.

It has four Screen Mirror modes to choose from, and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), so you can customize your entertainment area. Then there's the option to set up the camera on the top or bottom of the TV, and Sync+ can synchronize your entire Nanoleaf lighting system, if you want.

Known as the Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit, it'll be available in two length options – 55”-65” and 70”-80” – from Q2 2023. Aside from the Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit, all other new Nanoleaf products will be launched Q3 2023.

(Image credit: Ted Miller Group)