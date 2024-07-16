Save up to a huge 66% on these Ring, Echo and Blink bundles

It's officially here, Amazon Prime Day 2024 has arrived and the deals are pouring in across its range of smart home devices – and this includes smart home bundle offers up to 66% off.

These bundles include some of the best smart speakers, best video doorbells, and best smart lights, all of which have dipped to very low, sometimes record-low prices. And even if you're new to smart home or are looking to start piecing together your new smart home system, these bundles are designed as starter kits to make the set-up much easier and more affordable.

The best thing about these smart home bundle deals is value. Instead of putting together your smart home through individual purchases, these Prime Day bundles allow you to get all the pieces for your smart home at once.

And with these bundles you'll find that, more often that not, you're getting a smart home device for free – whether that's a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or our 4 star Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker.

Today's best Amazon Echo smart home US deals

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $119.98 now $56.98 at Amazon

This bundle deal is aimed at those who are fresh to the smart home hub and smart lighting game. For a smart home hub, this Amazon Echo device is an overall upgrade from your first gen Echo device, and is faster with responding to your voice commands which is a big help when used with the Sengled smart bulb. If you're not concerned about getting robust audio quality, then the 4th gen Echo smart speaker is an all-rounder option that covers all the basics. The Amazon Echo 4th Gen is currently at a standalone price of $54.99, therefore you're getting a great deal with the smart bulb bonus. Read our full Amazon Echo 4th Gen review

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $69.98 now $26.98 at Amazon

Where the Amazon Echo 4th Gen lacked slightly in the audio sector, the Echo Dot 5th Gen is aimed more towards audiophiles. In addition to its upgraded audio quality, this smart speaker comes with tap functions new with this particular model, and a temperature sensor that's compatible with certain Alexa skills. Similar to the Amazon Echo 4th Gen bundle above, you're getting a smart color bulb for under $2 if you were to purchase this deal. Read our full Echo Dot 5th Gen review

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $89.97 at Amazon

When it comes to smart home security, Blink has given us good results every time we've tested it, and this deal gives you the perfect chance to snag four products in one bundle. This includes two security cameras, the Outdoor 4 and Mini 2, a video doorbell, and the Sync Module 2 to give your home added security from the inside and outside.

Today's best Amazon Echo smart home UK deals

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Doorbell 2 and Echo Pop speaker are basic smart home starter fare, meaning that they're simple to use and easy to install if you're a smart home newbie. As it stands, the Ring Doorbell 2 is being sold individually for £49.99 and the Echo Pop for £19.99, so this bundle means you're getting a free smart speaker on top of one of our favorite video doorbell products.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb: was £68.98 now £29.99 at Amazon

It can be difficult to decide which smart bulb to go for, but Philips' range of smart lighting tech has received positive reviews from us and is one of the brands we'd recommend. This smart home kit gives you the foundation for you to build your smart home, including a 5th Gen Echo Dot speaker which we awarded 4 stars for its upgraded audio quality and swift responses. Read our full Echo Dot 5th Gen review

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 with Echo Pop: was £114.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

Combine the Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop speaker and you'll receive chime alerts when someone's at your door, and even arm and disarm your doorbell. This bundle is another starter kit that provides what is assumed to be your first smart home tech at a record-low price, the bonus being you don't have to purchase each product separately.

These bundles feature some of the best prices we've seen on smart home devices, and many of these have been smash hits with us at TechRadar.

This is an ideal time if you're after a new smart speaker thanks to the glut of bundles this year, and the Amazon Echo 4 and Echo Pop are solid choices for satisfactory audio that's enough to fill a small room. But we'd point audiophiles towards the 5th Gen Echo Dot, which we praised for its upgraded audio projection.

Home security is another one that's on the rise and we're happy to see that there are record-low prices on some of the best smart home security cameras including Ring and Blink – all of which pair smoothly with any Alexa smart speaker.

