These popular robot vacuums are below $500 / £500 for Prime Day 2024

We love a robot vac here at TechRadar, because what's not to love about a little whirring companion that sweeps up after you without demanding pocket money afterwards? We're already seeing a load of robot vacuum prices being cut, but now that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, we've decided to pick out our favorite deals under $500 / £500.

There are some amazing discounts on offer, with US-based products such as the Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop X9 Pro dropping by $450, a 50% savings on the list price. In the UK, you can get a massive £470 discount on the iRobot Roomba j7+.

US: Prime Day robot vacs under $500

Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop X9 Pro: was $899.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you want big savings on a robot vac that will vacuum carpets and clean your hard floors, this one's a strong option. We've never seen the Eufy X9 Pro this cheap, and it's a capable model with dual rotating mops, an auto-cleaning base station with heated drying, and smart obstacle avoidance.

Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $699 now $399.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum and mop are 43% off for Prime Day, a deal we've spotted a few times but still very much worth checking out. This one will clean your carpets and hard floors, and it'll tackle tricky edges by blasting them with air. It'll empty and charge itself via its base station, and if you suffer from allergies, you'll be pleased to know it has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal.

Roborock Q5 Pro: was $429.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This is by far the cheapest we've ever seen the Q5 Pro on sale, and it's a great robot vac for anyone with a larger home. That's thanks to its larger 770ml dustbin and up to 240 minutes of non-stop cleaning, all of which adds up to a maximum vacuuming range of 3,767 sqft. It mops as well as vacuuming, and if you have an Alexa device you can set it up for easy voice controls.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Roomba's probably the most recognizable name in robot vacs, and you don't have to pay a fortune to own one. This budget model is at the lowest price we've seen it for, but it doesn't skimp on features. You'll get a three-stage cleaning system for best results on both carpets and hard floors, a smart navigation system, up to 120 mins cleaning on a single battery charge and an easy-to-use app.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim): was $229.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

You'll have a hard time finding a cheaper robot vac than this, and you'll be surprised by what it delivers. Reduced by 57% for Prime Day, this slimline model can clean hard floors and medium carpets, with up to 100 minutes runtime on hard floors. Better yet, it'll automatically boost its power if it encounters a spot in need of a deeper clean.

UK: Prime Day robot vacs under £500

iRobot Roomba j7+: was £899 now £429 at Amazon

Here's a great robot vac whose particular selling point is its ability to avoid pet deposits that you don't want spread all over your carpet. We were suitably impressed in our iRobot Roomba J7 Plus review, and a hefty 52% discount for Prime Day brings its price down way below the £500 mark for the first time we've seen. This one's a proper bargain and worth upping your budget a bit for.

Proscenic M9: was £439 now £329.99 at Amazon

With smart LiDAR navigation, dual pressurized rotating mops, power-lifting suction, an edge-sweeping brush, and smart mapping technology, the Proscenic M9 is a fully-featured robot vacuum and mop at a pretty affordable price. Its battery will keep it going for up to 250 minutes on a single charge, which means it can clean up to 2,690 sqft in one go. You can control it via a remote, an app, or even voice control.

Roborock Q8 Max: was £399 now £269 at Amazon

With dual rubberized main brushes and 5,500 Pa suction, the Roborock Q8 Max is great at picking up dirt, dust, and pet hair from most floor types. It'll not only vacuum but also mop hard floors, with an onboard water tank to keep the mop nice and wet. You'll get up to 240 minutes of runtime out of one battery charge, and this vac has a HEPA filter on board.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Here's another opportunity to get a robot vacuum for a much lower price than we've seen on Amazon before. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ has a large 2.5L dustbin in its base station so you won't have to spend much time emptying it, it'll vacuum and mop simultaneously, and it features precision laser mapping and navigation so it'll map your home faster and clean more efficiently.

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX: was £244 now £109.99 at Amazon

Don't have much to spend? We'd point you at this capable little robot vac, available for Prime Day with 55% off the RRP, and considering that we've never seen it sold new for under £200, that's quite the bargain. The RoboVac 15C MAX will clean carpets and hard floors, it has BoostIQ tech to turn up its power for tough spots, it'll hook up with your Alexa or Google Assistant, and it can run for up to 100 minutes before it needs to recharge.

