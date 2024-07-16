Say hello to huge savings of up to 50% in these mega Ring Doorbell Prime Day deals

As always, the Prime Day deals make for an excellent opportunity to save big on some of Amazon's own devices, and that includes Ring Video Doorbells, with some models receiving as much as 50% off in this year's mega sale.

The biggest saving is the Ring Video Doorbell for $49 at Amazon in the US, as well as the Ring Video Doorbell for £49 in the UK, a half-price offer that's well worth investigating. In particular, this model is great if you aren't interested in subscribing to the Ring Protect plan, as the list price isn't artificially inflated by features and hardware that are only useful with access to the subscription plan's advanced features.

Alternatively, if you want a little more for your money, there's the Ring Video Doorbell Plus for $99 in the US and £89 in the UK at Amazon, a record-low for a model that offers higher resolution, battery-operated video doorbell with two-way talk functions. If you opt for the subscription plan, you'll also get access to the exclusive Package Alerts feature – a real boon for regular online shoppers like myself.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deals in the US

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever as part of this year's early Prime Day deals, beating the previous record low by $5. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a big $50 discount as part of this year's early Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $99.99 – matching its previous record-low price. This smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, in addition to all the Ring features.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The newest Ring Doorbell gets its first discount for Prime Day, and what a deal it is; $60 off the most premium wireless doorbell in Ring's line-up. In our review, we awarded this model 4-stars, praising its 1536p HD Video and improved color night vision. However, it's worth noting the value of this product is really only unlocked with a Ring Subscription due to many of its features being, pardon the pun, ring-fenced.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deals in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This Ring doorbell model may be a few years old, but at under £50, it's currently available for a great price (especially as this is the lowest price it has ever been). It offers you full-HD video and a 155-degree horizontal field of view, and we gave it four stars in our review.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Over in the UK, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a discount as part of this year's early Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to £89.99 – a new record-low. Motion detection, colored night vision two-way conversations from connected devices are all present and correct.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

The latest and most premium wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for the first time this Prime Day, slashing £70 from its lofty list price. While we were impressed by its its 1536p HD Video and improved color night vision in our review, we were a little blue to see how much of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription, as its more advanced potential is tied to subscription-exclusive features. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) + Ring Stick Up Cam (Outdoor): was £189.98 now £79.99 at Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam can be placed outdoors to form part of a smart home security system with your Ring Doorbell. Get them both together for a saving of £100 at Amazon – the lowest price ever for this bundle.

It's no big secret that Amazon has been progressively hiking the price of its Ring subscription plan in recent years, and that's why each of the models I've listed above brings a slightly different value proposition.

The first and second-generation models offer the most basic feature set and hardware, but still function incredibly well all these years after their initial release - and they're the most affordable models available. If you just want something simple that allows you to receive instant alerts and remotely communicate with couriers or guests, these will be the best option.

As soon as you start looking to spend more than $50/£50 on a Ring Doorbell, you'll want to consider adding on a subscription, as you're paying for some hardware and functionality that can't be used. Ring Protect not only allows you to save, share and store videos captured by your doorbell, but also its higher tiers unlock advanced video features and enhanced notifications.

Of course, you might just want the improved video or audio quality from newer models, but it's always worth considering your options.

If you grab one of these deals make sure to check out our guide on how to set up your Ring video doorbell. In addition to the Ring Video Doorbell deals, we have highlighted other models to look out for in our best video doorbells list.

