The best Prime Day deals are already here: 50% off Echo, Blink and Fire TVs from $14.99

If you're reading that title and think I'm exaggerating, I am not. Amazon's best and most popular Prime Day deals have always been on its own devices, thanks to rare discounts and record-low prices.



This year, instead of waiting for Amazon's official sale (scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week), the retailer has released early Prime Day deals, which are incredible. You can shop Amazon's best-selling devices right now with stunning prices on Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Ring security cameras, Fire TVs, Echo smart displays, and so much more.



I've gone through Amazon's early sale and listed the 17 best deals below, with prices starting at just $14.99. All the deals are down to their lowest-ever price, and I don't expect you'll find a better discount at Amazon's official sale. Some of my favorite offers include the popular Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for just $17.99, Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV marked down to $419.99, and the handy Blink Mini security camera for just $14.99.



Remember that most offers are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, which I've noted below, and others are available to everyone. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

The 17 best early Prime Day deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

Prime members: My personal favorite early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Blink Mini on sale for an incredible price of just $14.99. The indoor HD camera features night vision and two-way audio and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Echo Pop smart speaker: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling Echo Pop just dropped to $17.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just received a 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $24.99. The smart speaker delivers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Prime members can get a first-time discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members: As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Prime members: If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon has the top-rated Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras on sale for a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. They offer 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Prime members can get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

Prime members: This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe, beating the previous record-low by $5. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

