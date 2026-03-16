Misleading weather icons can cut visitor numbers drastically across major attractions

Single-day rainfall symbols lead families to cancel trips unexpectedly

Zoos lose thousands of pounds when apps show brief showers

Mobile weather applications have become an everyday planning tool, influencing how people organise travel, leisure activities, and short trips by showing them up-to-date information on the conditions.

However tourism operators across the United Kingdom now argue the way forecasts appear on these apps may have unintended financial consequences.

The concern is not centred on forecast accuracy but rather on how weather conditions are summarised visually for quick viewing on mobile devices.

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How app visuals can mislead users

Many popular weather apps display a single icon representing conditions across an entire day - which critics argue can create a misleading impression when a brief early-morning shower is represented by a rain cloud symbol covering a full 24-hour period.

This is a big issue in the UK, where the weather is notoriously changeable, and if it were scaled globally, it could affect many attractions.

Families glancing at a smartphone screen may assume persistent rainfall and cancel outings that might otherwise have proceeded.

Outdoor attractions depend heavily on spontaneous visits, especially during weekends and school holidays, and attendance often fluctuates according to weather expectations.

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Research cited by tourism groups suggests around 70% of people check weather forecasts before deciding whether to travel or visit leisure venues.

Industry consultants tracking attendance patterns claim that visits sometimes decline by roughly 30% after an unfavourable weather icon appears.

"When families see a raincloud icon, many simply stay home. The reality might be a brief shower at 6am, but the symbol suggests a washout,” said Dom Strange of Chester Zoo.

Strange adds the concern extends well beyond individual attractions and affects the broader visitor economy that depends on spontaneous trips.

Other organizations say the financial impact can be substantial for charities like zoos during school holidays.

Ben Supple of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said during school holidays, Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park can lose around 2,000 visitors after unfavourable forecasts appear on mobile apps. He claims that this can cost the charity up to £40,000 in a single day.

Operators of large leisure venues echo similar concerns about how forecasts influence consumer behaviour.

James Cox of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort said many bookings occur within 24 hours of a planned visit.

“Accurate reports with imagery that better reflects overall conditions are vital,” he said, adding that families increasingly treat leisure outings as carefully considered spending decisions.

Tourism groups have asked weather authorities and app developers to review how forecast data appears to users.

Suggestions include separating daytime and overnight weather icons and providing clearer summaries describing expected conditions.

The Met Office said it is exploring engagement with the tourism sector while working on improvements to how weather information is displayed.

Via BBC

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