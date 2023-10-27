The Best Buy early Black Friday sale is LIVE - shop the 30 best deals I recommend
Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, AirPods, appliances and more
Black Friday deals have kicked off at Best Buy with today's launch of its official early access sale. That means you can score fantastic discounts on TVs, MacBooks, appliances, headphones, cheap laptops, and more. To help you find all the top early Black Friday deals from Best Buy, I've sorted through the sale to bring you the 30 best bargains.
• Shop Best Buy's full early access Black Friday sale
The catch to Best Buy's Black Friday sale? You must be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop for today's early deals. The good news is that you can sign up for a membership from $49.99 and enjoy more perks of a My Best Buy membership, such as free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.
Below, I've listed the most popular sale categories from Best Buy, followed by the best early Black Friday deals on OLED TVs, coffee makers, laptops, and vacuums. Some highlights include Samsung's 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $579.99, the powerful MacBook Pro M2 marked down to an all-time low of $899.99, and the best-selling Keurig coffee maker on sale for $69.99.
Shop more of today's best early Best Buy Black Friday deals below, which include a mix of member-only offers and discounts available to everyone. Most of the offers listed include record-low prices that we don't expect to get discounted further at the official Black Friday deals event.
My Best Buy membership: sign up from $49.99 per year
If you want early access to the Best Buy Black Friday sale, you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership and shop today's deals. The My Best Buy Plus membership is $49.99 per year, and perks include exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.
Best Buy Black Friday deals - quick links
- Apple: MacBooks from $749.99 - cheapest ever
- Appliances: up to 30% off major appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $59.99 deals start at $129
- Gaming: up to $100 off Xbox and Switch bundles
- Headphones: Sony, Apple & Bose from $19.99
- Kitchen: coffee makers + air fryers from $49.99
- Laptops: laptops starting at $169.99
- Smartwatch: Samsung, Garmin + Apple - up to $100 off
- Tablets: up to 30% off iPads, Fire tablets & more
- TVs: up to $800 off OLED, QLED and 4K TVs
- Vacuums: $100 off robot and stick vacuums
30 Best Buy early Black Friday deals I recommend
Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was
$59.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy
Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.
Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was
$130 now $69.99 at Best Buy
Members only: If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint, and Best Buy's early Black Friday sale brings the price down to $69.99.
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was
$149.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
Members only: The Keurig K-Select is designed for those who enjoy their coffee stronger than usual (and we're not kidding). This model boasts a dedicated Strong Brew feature that kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, and you'll be able to make use of it in 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz cup sizes. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is offering the K-Select for a record-low of $69.99, which is a price we don't think we'll see better on Black Friday itself.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee machine: was
$249 now $174.28 at Best Buy
Members only: For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's early Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $174.28 - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 toothbrush: was
$179.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy
Members only: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the powerful Waterpik Sonic Fusion on sale for $129.99. The Waterpik toothbrush allows you to brush and floss at the same time to remove pesky plaque from your teeth. The Sonic Fusion offers three cleaning modes: brush, floss, or brush and floss together, and two toothbrush speed settings, high and low. Members only:
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: was
$899.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
Members only: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i7+ on sale for $299.99. That's a whopping $600 discount and the lowest price you can find. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter and a self-emptying base that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was
$799.90 now $539.99 at Best Buy
Members only: If you're interested in a powerful, yet lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Best Buy has the top-rated Dyson V15 Detect on sale for $539.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Blink Add-On Outdoor Security Camera: was
$89.99 now $35.99 at Best Buy
Members only: Best Buy members can get the Blink add-on outdoor security camera on sale for just $35.99. That's a $55 discount and the lowest price we've found. The outdoor security camera alerts your smartphone when motion is detected, features long-lasting battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was
$349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy
Members only: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones on sale for $249.99 - the best deal you can find right now. The wireless headphones provide superior sound quality, feature digital noise cancellation technology, and provide 30 hours of battery life.
GoPro Hero 9 Black 5K: was
$249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy
Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution with the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which is on sale at Best Buy for the lowest price ever of $199.99. The waterproof action camera features HyperSmooth stabilization technology that offers three levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction and the SuperPhoto feature will automatically pick the best image processing for you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was
$299.99 now $268.99 at Best Buy
Members only: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a slim display and new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology. Best Buy has Samsung's latest smartwatch on sale for $269.
Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: $299.99 at Best Buy
A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.
Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was
$559.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy
Members only: Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back $499.99 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free that retails for $60, as well as a $50 discount, shows just how good this deal is right now.
HP 14 Chromebook: was
$299.99 now $169 at Best Buy
This 14-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $169 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was
$479.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
This HP 14t is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was
$1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
Members only: The Surface Laptop 5 touts one of the best keyboards we've ever used and is perfect for writers and professionals. The display is crisp and colorful, and the Surface is thin and light enough to take with you anywhere. Today's early Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price down to a record low of $899.99.