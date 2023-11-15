The Apple Studio Display is nice, but this rival LG 5K monitor is looking UltraFine at nearly half the price for Black Friday

The Apple Studio Display caused a splash last year when it made its surprise debut, and it's become a popular 5K monitor for creatives the world over, but at nearly $1,600, it's not exactly cheap. That's what makes this LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B 27-inch 5K monitor on sale for just $819.99 at B&H Photo (a $150 savings on its own) so compelling.

Black Friday deals always help make more expensive monitors more accessible, but the LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B was already 40% less expensive than Apple's display, so the retailer's Black Friday monitor deals have brought this monitor down even further to its lowest price ever, making this the best Apple Studio Display alternative going.

While you might think that a monitor selling for so much less would have far fewer features or poorer quality, but LG's UltraFine family of monitors are among the best monitors for photographers and video editors, as well as many others in the creative visual arts, so any creative who's been eyeing up the Studio Display but have balked at the price are definitely going to want to give this monitor deal a look.

Today's best Black Friday LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B 27-inch deal

LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B 27-inch 5K monitor: was $959.99 now $819.99 at B&H Photo

Lowest price ever - Creative professionals know that 5K is the new 4K, and this LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K monitor promises some of the clearest visuals you're going to find on the market at the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a 5120x2880p resolution packed into a 27-inch display, you're getting 217 ppi, which is right there with the Apple Studio Display, making this a great cheaper alternative for Mac Studio users, especially with this $140 discount from B&H.

The specs between the LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B 27-inch and Apple Studio Display are very similar. They both sport the same resolution at the same size, so their pixels per inch are identical, and with 500 nits brightness and 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, this pretty much matches the Studio Display point for point, but does so for substantially less.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 at B&H Photo

The Apple Studio Display finally offers professional Mac users a 'reasonably priced' display, at least when put against the Apple Pro Display XDR's $5,000 price tag, but it's still not cheap by any means. At least with this $100 discount from B&H photo, you can save just a little bit more while getting one of the best monitors for creative professionals on the market.

Dell U2723QE 27-inch 4K monitor: was $599.99 now $549.99 at B&H Photo

Enhance your workspace and save $50 on Dell's U2723QE 27-inch 4K UHD HDR IPS Monitor. Its crisp 2160p resolution and USB Type-C docking streamline your setup, providing power, data, and video through one cable. The monitor features a built-in hub with multiple USB ports and RJ45 Ethernet for connectivity, along with productivity-boosting features like PbP, PiP, and automatic KVM switching.

