Tempted by a foldable? The best foldable phones are up to 54% off for Prime Day

Foldable phones are among the most expensive tech products we review here at TechRadar, but if you've been hesitant to purchase one for fear of breaking the bank, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale could convince you otherwise.
Right now, a huge swathe of the best foldable phones – including flagship devices from Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus – are down to their lowest-ever prices at Amazon. The OnePlus Open, for instance, is down to a record-low $1,299.99 (was $1699.99), while our favourite flip-style foldable, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), is now just $599.99 (was $999.99).
If you'd prefer a Samsung foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also on sale for a record-low $1,149.99 (was $1749.99), while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is cheaper still at $579.99 (was $999.99). Heck, even the not-yet-released Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is on sale for Prime Day!
In other words, there's never been a better time to buy a foldable phone, so stop dilly-dallying and get adding to your online basket.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best foldable phone deals
OnePlus Open: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon
If you're in the market for a tablet-style foldable in 2024, look no further than the excellent OnePlus Open, which tops our list of the best foldable phones and is currently available for a record-low $1,299.99 at Amazon. This Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival boasts an impressive design and market-leading cameras. While the OnePlus Open 2 looks likely to launch towards the end of this year, we don't think you'll find a better price for the original OnePlus Open between now and October.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): was $1,749.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon
While we noted some minor disappointments with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in our review, we still gave it an almost perfect score. It's lighter, thinner, and better at folding than the Flip 4, and it also boasts incredibly snappy performance. The camera doesn't mark a significant upgrade over its predecessor, but the rear array is still mightily impressive. If you've been eyeing up a cool foldable phone or just want one of the best phones on the market, then this Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is hard to ignore.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $579.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most fun foldable phone to date. In our 4.5-star review of the device, we praised its power, the software support it receives, its battery life, and its cover display. None of those features have gotten worse since we passed that initial verdict, and at a new record-low price of $579.99, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has never looked more appealing.
Motorola Razr (2023): was $699.99 now $322.99 at Amazon
Right now, you can pick up the Motorola Razr (2023) for just $322.99 in the US. This is one of the best deals we've ever seen on a foldable phone. Although the bigger cover display on the Plus version makes that device, in our opinion, a more worthwhile upgrade, the regular Razr is still stylish and compact, and one of the coolest phones you can buy in 2024.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
If you'd prefer a flip phone with a larger external display, Amazon has also discounted the excellent Motorola Razr Plus (2023) – called the Razr 40 Ultra in some regions – to just $599.99 for Prime Day. This is one of the best foldable phones we've ever tested, and if you're stuck deciding between this device and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comparison for a breakdown of the key differences.
Motorola Razr Plus (2024): was $999.99 now $849.99 at Amazon
Amazon is also offering a welcome pre-order bonus on the soon-to-be-released Motorola Razr Plus (2024). You can bag $150 off this upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival – which boasts a huge display, amazing software, and some downright exceptional color options – by adding it to your basket ahead of the phone's July 24 release.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.