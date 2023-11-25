Save money (and your data) with this 8TB external HDD from Seagate for 31% off – while you still can
Keep all your photos, videos, and everything else safe for just £125.99
With Black Friday still going strong, you still have time to save big on this Seagate 8TB external HDD on Amazon for just £125.99, a 31% discount, and keep your treasured photos, video, and other media and files secure for years to come.
As Black Friday deals start to pivot this weekend toward early Cyber Monday sales, there's no telling when this deal on the Seagate STGY8000400 will come to an end, so if you want to get this high-capacity external HDD for a serious bargain, now's the time to jump on it, as there's no telling when we'll see another deal this good on 8TB of external storage.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday Seagate external HDD deal
Seagate 8TB external HDD (STGY8000400): was
£182.77 now £125.99 at Amazon
Get a massive expansion of external storage from Seagate for 31% off its list price this Black Friday weekend. With 8TB external storage, you'll be able to keep millions of photos or more than 1,500 hours of HD video secure and portable for PCs and Macs, or whatever else you need to store.
External storage is a great way to back up your data from your PC or Mac, as it provides excellent protection against life's uncertainties as well as providing a degree of portability for important data, like professional photo and video, that normally takes up an enormous amount of space on a computer's storage drive but which you might need to carry between work and home.
With that high capacity comes a slower transfer rate though, so this is definitely a more long-term storage solution rather than one where you'll need to keep day-to-day files.
