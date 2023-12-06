Samsung's The Frame TV is on my Christmas wish list, and it's $1,000 off at Walmart

All I want for Christmas is Samsung's stunning Frame QLED TV, and Walmart is helping my dreams come true this year thanks to this incredible deal. The retailer has Samsung's 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,949 (was $2,999), thanks to a whopping $1,050 discount. That price is just $50 shy of the record-low we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Today's deal from Walmart is an incredible price for a massive, high-end, gorgeous QLED display, and it beats the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy. If you're like me and want to see Samsung's Frame TV under your Christmas tree this year, then I highly recommend taking advantage of Walmart's massive discount on this 75-inch model.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Price Check: Amazon: $2,997.99 | Best Buy: $2,999.99

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,349 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an incredible price of 1,349 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,496 | Best Buy: Sold out

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can also get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $599.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

