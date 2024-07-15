Ridiculous deal: get 63% off the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker
Get an affordable, portable and fun Bluetooth speaker for only $29
This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are almost upon us with summer in full swing, but Walmart is determined to steal the show. Right now, you can now get the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker at Walmart for $29 (was $79).
This ridiculously low price makes this Anker speaker one of the most affordable bluetooth speakers available right now. With a 12-hour battery life and a water resistant case, you're getting a sturdy speaker that just keeps on going.
Today's best Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker deal
Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker: was $79 now $29 at Walmart
We don't see a discount this substantial very often at all. A 63% price reduction brings this portable and fun Bluetooth speaker under $30. The design fits well in the home and its rugged construction allows it to join you at the beach or poolside, making it a great shout as an outdoor Bluetooth speaker.
Every successful party has one of the best Bluetooth speakers to keep the dance floor pumping, and the Soundcore Flare 2 is a great choice.
With 4.5 out of 5 stars, it's no surprise that our Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker review speaks so positively about it: "Its sound, build quality, and excellent app make it a great value." And that statement is without the $50 discount at Walmart. This speaker is great value compared to most other options, including the UE Wonderboom 2 and JBL Flip 5.
The sound quality offers a nice balance across the frequency spectrum. Tonally, it is slightly warm, making it relaxing to listen to at low to medium volume. The new LED ring at the top looks great at any party. The device is charged using a USB-C cable, which is ideal considering most people have these from various other electronic devices.
The IPX7 water-resistant rating makes this device waterproof but if you're interested in other options, check out our best waterproof speaker guide for more inspiration. You can also keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals hub for all the best offers during the retailer's upcoming sale.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Vacuums: deals on Vax and eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.