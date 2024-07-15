Ridiculous deal: get 63% off the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are almost upon us with summer in full swing, but Walmart is determined to steal the show. Right now, you can now get the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker at Walmart for $29 (was $79).

This ridiculously low price makes this Anker speaker one of the most affordable bluetooth speakers available right now. With a 12-hour battery life and a water resistant case, you're getting a sturdy speaker that just keeps on going.

Today's best Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker deal

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker: was $79 now $29 at Walmart

We don't see a discount this substantial very often at all. A 63% price reduction brings this portable and fun Bluetooth speaker under $30. The design fits well in the home and its rugged construction allows it to join you at the beach or poolside, making it a great shout as an outdoor Bluetooth speaker.

Every successful party has one of the best Bluetooth speakers to keep the dance floor pumping, and the Soundcore Flare 2 is a great choice.

With 4.5 out of 5 stars, it's no surprise that our Anker Soundcore Flare 2 speaker review speaks so positively about it: "Its sound, build quality, and excellent app make it a great value." And that statement is without the $50 discount at Walmart. This speaker is great value compared to most other options, including the UE Wonderboom 2 and JBL Flip 5.

The sound quality offers a nice balance across the frequency spectrum. Tonally, it is slightly warm, making it relaxing to listen to at low to medium volume. The new LED ring at the top looks great at any party. The device is charged using a USB-C cable, which is ideal considering most people have these from various other electronic devices.

The IPX7 water-resistant rating makes this device waterproof but if you're interested in other options, check out our best waterproof speaker guide for more inspiration. You can also keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals hub for all the best offers during the retailer's upcoming sale.

