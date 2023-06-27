Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: what to expect

It's that time of year again, folks! Summer's here and the time is right, for dancin' in the street – with of the best Bluetooth speakers to bring the boogie tunes.

And the best news is that we're slap bang in the middle of the run up to Amazon Prime Day, so you can start looking for deals on your chosen wireless musical speaker companion!

Our best Bluetooth speakers guide is the place to bone up on the models you need to look for (and our best waterproof speakers guide covers much of what you need to know about the durability of portable Bluetooth speakers) but here are the basics: you need a model that is compact and lightweight, is IPX7 or IP67 waterproof (the added '6' makes it dustproof too), has strong battery life – and sounds good! The models listed here all meet that criteria and have been vetted through our stringent TechRadar reviewing process.

Whether you’re hitting the beach, camping in the woods, hiking, biking, or whatever, outdoor life is always better with good-quality tunes in tow.

When the sale starts proper, we’ll bring you all the top offers on the best Bluetooth speakers, scouring Amazon’s offerings not just for the best portable Bluetooth speakers from that specific online retailer, but the best Prime Day deals across competing outlets.

Amazon typically lets these go in the 20% to 50% off range depending on the model, making this already affordable personal audio category even more attractive.

Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals be available?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day will take place across July 11 - 12 in 2023 with deals first going live at midnight. That's when we expect most Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals to be available.

That said, Amazon always launches a few early offers in the days running up to the sale extravaganza proper, so you might be able to pick up a bargain ahead of time.

Bookmark this page; we'll be sure to share any we spot that we think are worth highlighting right here.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Yep. Although the big rival retailers (Best Buy, Walmart and so on) may drop prices and follow suit in order to remain competitive, as the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day is an Amazon event that's exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. So, you need to sign up for a membership in order to shop all of the best Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon.

The good news is that you can grab a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial just before the sale starts, which will give you full access over Prime Day completely free of charge. This is only available if you haven't been a member before, though. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up to avoid being charged.

For everyone else, you need to activate or renew your subscription in order to take part. It currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: what to expect

As mentioned above, Amazon Prime Day (up there as one of the biggest online sales event of the year, second only to Black Friday and Cyber Monday) is now so big and famous that a number of other retailers get involved by price-matching or launching their own sales over the two-day event.

What we're saying is, there's always going to be a strong selection of cheap Bluetooth speaker deals to get stuck into.

So, what should you look out for? Well, regardless of whether you're looking for a diddy little speaker to chuck in a bag or a bigger Bluetooth music maker capable of charging your phone, daisy-chaining with other models and being the main sound-system for your party, you will find some of the best prices of the year to fall over Prime Day.

Deals are plentiful, so it's hard to nail down a few specific models or brands we're sure will be on sale. That being said, we do have some predictions. JBL, Bang & Olufsen, Marshall, Ultimate Ears and even Bose Bluetooth speakers (which rarely see a discount at any other time of year) have all received discounts in previous years – and as UE's speaker output ages, we're fairly sure that will happen again.

Last year's Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: US

Bose SoundLink Color II: $129 $79 at Amazon

Save $50 - Bose portables tend to be priced higher than other battery-powered Bluetooth speakers, but this sweet Prime Day deal will net you the company’s SoundLink Color II for just $79 – a 39% discount. The SoundLink Color II’s lithium-ion battery will give you up to 8 hours play time before it needs to be USB-charged, and you can pair two SoundLink for stereo or party mode playback. This is only the second time Amazon has priced Bose’s speaker this low, so it’s a deal not to be missed.

JBL GO2: $39.95 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 12% - JBL’s portable Bluetooth speakers tend to be good, but they’re even better when they’re getting a Prime Day deal. Our review of the Go2 praised its ultra-compact and waterproof design while knocking it a bit for low battery life. But hey, as of today this is a cheaper speaker than yesterday, so if you’re looking for a choice Bluetooth portable, grab it.

Marshall Emberton: $169 $119 at Amazon

Save $50 - Many portable Bluetooth speakers look like toys, but Marshall’s Emberton looks like a guitar amp. If that’s not enough to grab your attention, maybe this will: the Emberton is $50 off in a rockin’ deal. Aside from its cool looks, we admired this speaker’s great battery life and rugged design in our review . This is a great Prime Day chance to snag a road-worthy Bluetooth speaker, so don’t delay (or flange).

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: $529 $501.97 at Amazon

Save $27.03 - Save on this Bluetooth speaker from B&O. We're fans of Bang & Olufsen's warm sound profile and classy modern aesthetic, so naturally, we're fans of this Prime Day discount on its portable speaker as well. With 8 hours of playtime, wireless phone charging, and customizable sound EQ via the B&O app, it's just the perfect speakers for your summer escapades

Last year's Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: UK

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: £499 £320 at Amazon

Save 36% - Take 36% off this Bluetooth speaker from B&O. We're fans of Bang & Olufsen's warm sound profile and classy modern aesthetic, so naturally, we're fans of this Prime Day discount on its portable speaker as well. With 8 hours of playtime, wireless phone charging, and customizable sound EQ via the B&O app, it's just the perfect speakers for your summer escapades. Only the Black Anthracite color is discounted.

JBL Flip 5: £119 £69.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - At42% off this fashionable portable, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better looking Bluetooth speaker at its £65 deal price. When we reviewed the Flip 5, we were taken not just with its looks, but its sound, which could go surprisingly loud without distortion. Get yourself a Flip 5 with this Prime Day deal – and get another as a gift for someone else while you’re at it.

Anker Soundcore mini: £23.99 £16.79 at Amazon

Save 30% - Just £16.79 for a portable Bluetooth speaker? That deal sounds unreal, especially when it’s from a well-known brand like Anker. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the Soundcore mini, it promises robust bass for its size and has a healthy 15-hour playtime. With a deal this cheap, it seems like a chance worth taking.