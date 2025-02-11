Presidents' Day TV sales are live – here are the 9 best deals worth buying right now

Presidents' Day TV sales have arrived early, as we're less than a week away from the February holiday. That means you can score massive savings with over $1,000 off best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung.



As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly covers TV offers, I've gone through today's available Presidents' Day sales and hand-picked the nine best TV deals worth buying. Presidents' Day TV sales always offer impressive discounts thanks to left-over Super Bowl sales and clearance prices on last year's best-selling displays as brands prepare to release 2025 models. That means you score a brand-new premium display from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony at a record-low price.



You'll find a wide range of today's best Presidents' Day TV deals below, including the highly-rated LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 ($2,699.99) and this massive 75-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for only $449.99 (originally $599.99).



Shop more of my pick of today's best President's Day TV deals, most of which are down to best-ever offers that I don't expect to drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Today's 9 best Presidents' Day TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's best-selling 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $549.99 - $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and thanks to the retailer's Presdients' Day sale, you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,098.50 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of President's Day, this fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of Presidents' Day. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best prices I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

