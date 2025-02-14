I've searched through the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale and hand-picked the 33 best deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more

The holiday weekend is here and the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is already in full swing with hundreds of offers available across TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, tablets, and much more. I've followed the event all week so far and have used my decade of experience covering these sales to pick the 33 best deals I recommend buying now.

Even though it's not as big as an event like Black Friday, the Presidents' Day sale at Best Buy does feature some strong offers. One of my top picks is this Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $199.99 (was $369.99). This won't be the best TV you've ever seen but the value for money is undeniable if you just need a good-sized and capable ultra HD display for your everyday viewing and streaming shows from your favorite apps.

Anyone hunting for a new laptop has lots to choose from as well, but this Microsoft Surface Laptop for $799.99 (was $999.99) is a huge highlight. It's a solid $200 saving on a powerful and modern machine that boasts a Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM for high performance and handy all-day battery life. Storage is a little underwhelming at 256GB, but that's enough for the essential files and applications you need.

Some of the other standout deals include the unique Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for a record-low price of $229 (was $299), the excellent value Sonos Roam for $99 (was $179.99) and a massive up to 40% off dozens of major appliances.

Check out further info on all of these deals and more below. Remember, too, that My Best Buy members can get additional savings on some items in the Presidents' Day sales so it could be worth signing up if you haven't yet. There may also be an opportunity to save even more cash with one of the currently active Best Buy discount codes.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - top 10 deals

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is live and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. There are discounts of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $200, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and it's back down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you outside without a charger.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a whopping $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE sits between the A9 Plus and standard S9 for anyone after a better performance tablet and superior battery life than the cheapest model but who does not mind compromising with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's an excellent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price.

Sonos Roam: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that competes with the best. In fact, it was our number one portable speaker until it was replaced by the newer Roam 2. This is still an excellent buy at this budget price, though, as it offers powerful audio an easily portable design and some great connectivity features. At sub $100, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Best Buy Presidents' Day deals - TVs

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $550. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy The 55-inch model of Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale for a record-low price at Best Buy. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This limited-time deal also includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this large 65-inch model is down to within $100 of its record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also now $100 more than its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

Best Buy Presidents' Day deals - Headphones

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around more than a year after their launch, especially now they've dropped back to their Black Friday price at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched for the cost.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're just $40 away from the previous record-low price in this Presidents' Day sale. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.

Bose Ultra Open Ear Headphones: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy Open-ear form factor buds are a unique design that allows you to hear the world around you, making them well-suited to runners or cyclists who need to be aware of their surroundings but still enjoy some pumping jams while exercising. If that sounds like exactly what you need, then you should check out this return to the record-low price for these earbuds we scored a healthy four stars in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review. They offer a comfortable and secure fit and still maintain excellent sound quality despite the challenges of an open-ear design.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package. They were an extra $50 cheaper during Black Friday so while this is a decent $100 discount, know that it isn't a record-breaking deal.

