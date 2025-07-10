Our readers' favourite Prime Day picks: the 10 top Amazon deals, as chosen by you

The Amazon Prime Day sale offers fantastic discounts, but the sheer number of deals means it would take hours to examine them all – and few people can dedicate that amount of time to online shopping in the middle of the week.

That's why TechRadar is working around the clock to bring you all the best bargains. However, our live Prime Day coverage offers more than 160 deals.

That's why we're making it even easier to find the top sales everyone wants. We've crunched the numbers and found the items that our readers have been buying this Prime Day. After removing non-tech related and smaller items (listed below) – as well as out-of-stock items like the popular Dyson V8 – these are the top ten purchases.

Save AU$50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was AU$119 now AU$69 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Sticks are always popular and this Max model offers stronger connectivity and faster performance than its siblings. It's best paired with a cheap smart TV that has a slower UI, or 'dumb' TVs that lack built-in entertainment options, letting you easily access all the best streaming services. Super simple to use, all you have to do is plug it in like an HDMI cord.

Save AU$11 Ugreen HDMI Switch: was AU$23.99 now AU$12.99 at Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up those little pieces of tech that you didn't know you needed, and this handy 2-in-1 HDMI splitter is a prime example. If you need to connect two devices to one HDMI port or split a single HDMI output to two different displays, this Ugreen HDMI switch is for you. This is the best price we've seen it on Amazon since early 2023. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.

Save AU$9.01 Sofirn SC13 LED rechargeable torch: was AU$38 now AU$28.99 at Amazon It might be surprising to see a torch on a list of top purchases, but you'll only appreciate how handy this compact torch is once you own it. Measuring just 6.5cm long and weighing only 65g, it's ideal for your pocket or clipping onto a bag. It packs a punch, too – with a turbo mode that delivers a bright 1,300 lumens in short bursts, though it can run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a rechargeable 18350 battery, charges conveniently via USB, and includes a handy clip.