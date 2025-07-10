Our readers' favourite Prime Day picks: the 10 top Amazon deals, as chosen by you
With prices starting at just AU$12.99, you can save up to 71%
The Amazon Prime Day sale offers fantastic discounts, but the sheer number of deals means it would take hours to examine them all – and few people can dedicate that amount of time to online shopping in the middle of the week.
That's why TechRadar is working around the clock to bring you all the best bargains. However, our live Prime Day coverage offers more than 160 deals.
That's why we're making it even easier to find the top sales everyone wants. We've crunched the numbers and found the items that our readers have been buying this Prime Day. After removing non-tech related and smaller items (listed below) – as well as out-of-stock items like the popular Dyson V8 – these are the top ten purchases.
- 100W USB-C cable (2-pack):
was AU$15.50, now AU$10.14
- 640-pack fragrance-free baby wipes:
was AU$28.70, now AU$14.84
- Nivea Men roll-on deodorant:
was AU$5, now AU$2.25
- Cozy Europe colouring book for adults: AU$15.26
- DermaVeen Extra Gentle soap-free wash:
was AU$25.19, now AU$12.15
It's no surprise that our readers are loving this deal. In our Instant Vortex Plus air fryer review, we said "you won’t know how you coped without it", so it's safe to say we think its a good buy at this price. Taking up a small amount of counter space while boasting a 5.7L basket that can feed three people, it also offers simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking and roasting.
You can ignore the RRP listed by Amazon, but we still think this modest discount is worth mentioning. Considering it's the most purchased item behind a Prime membership bought by our readers, they agree. In our opinion, it's the best power bank on the market, outperforming much more expensive models. The INIU B5 is also incredibly popular, boasting a larger 20,000mAh capacity. It's currently 33% off, down to AU$39.99.
They may have recently slipped out of our top picks for the best headphones, but there's no doubt that Sennheiser's Gen 4 wireless over-ear cans are top-tier. We awarded them five stars in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, calling them 'unbeatable' – and that's even more true at this price. With active noise-cancellation, 60 hours of battery life and excellent sound, few pairs can compete with these cans.
The Amazon Fire TV Sticks are always popular and this Max model offers stronger connectivity and faster performance than its siblings. It's best paired with a cheap smart TV that has a slower UI, or 'dumb' TVs that lack built-in entertainment options, letting you easily access all the best streaming services. Super simple to use, all you have to do is plug it in like an HDMI cord.
One of the top-rated options in our best power banks guide, this portable charger offers speeds up to 145W and sports dual USB-C ports, plus USB-A. It also provides 65W pass-through charging and sneaks under the flight-safe limit, making it a great travelling option. Make sure to apply the 4SQC77LC coupon for the full saving.
It's no surprise our readers are opting for the baseline Kindle Paperwhite's excellent E Ink Carta 1300 screen and smooth performance at this price. However, our ereader expert prefers this deal on the Signature Edition model (down to AU$259) thanks to its brighter screen and faster speeds. The Kindle Scribe is also AU$200 off, doubling as an ereader and digital notepad. Both make our list of the best Kindles.
High-quality, budget-friendly options are always fan-favourites, so we expected the Shark IZ102 vacuum to sell well. However, this deal on the Dyson V8 stole the show during the first two days of the sale. It's out of stock now, which makes our pick for the best cordless stick vacuum a top buy once again. We haven't tested it ourselves, but user reviews are glowing, and it comes from a trusted manufacturer. At this price, the value is too much to ignore.
While we highlighted the 38% discount on the individual Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, our readers are opting for the bigger savings available on the four-pack. Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple users, working well with non-Samsung Android devices. Letting you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to, it costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount makes it a great buy.
Prime Day is a great time to pick up those little pieces of tech that you didn't know you needed, and this handy 2-in-1 HDMI splitter is a prime example. If you need to connect two devices to one HDMI port or split a single HDMI output to two different displays, this Ugreen HDMI switch is for you. This is the best price we've seen it on Amazon since early 2023. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.
It might be surprising to see a torch on a list of top purchases, but you'll only appreciate how handy this compact torch is once you own it. Measuring just 6.5cm long and weighing only 65g, it's ideal for your pocket or clipping onto a bag. It packs a punch, too – with a turbo mode that delivers a bright 1,300 lumens in short bursts, though it can run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a rechargeable 18350 battery, charges conveniently via USB, and includes a handy clip.
