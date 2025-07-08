Grab Dyson’s cheapest vacuum at AU$470 off with this epic Prime Day deal

There are so many great deals available this Prime Day that my head is just about spinning, but apart from an all-time low price on the Samsung Galaxy Ring, one other deal has piqued my interest considerably – AU$470 off Dyson’s entry-level handheld vacuum.

Don’t let this discount fool you: The Dyson V8 is a powerful gadget for the home. The price makes it much more accessible than the rest of the Dyson range. Granted, it comes at the cost of some features, but there’s still a compelling product here. The V8 offers a versatile 2-in-1 design, a decent assortment of attachments, impressive suction and the overall great design that Dyson is famous for.

Save AU$470 Dyson V8: was AU$799 now AU$329 at Amazon We did briefly see the Dyson V8 drop to AU$327 on eBay back in June, but spending only AU$2 more on the device still nets you an incredible saving. In the box, you’ll get the vacuum and its Digital Motorbar, along with three additional tools, a docking station and a charger.



After a different assortment of attachments? The Dyson V8 Extra is down to AU$369 (was AU$799).

Offering 115 Air Watts suction and 40 minutes of run time on a full battery, the Dyson V8 is intended to be a multipurpose home cleaner. Dyson guarantees no loss of suction with the V8 as the battery drains, allowing it to operate at maximum strength for as long as it has power.

You’ll also get a Hair Screw tool in the box, which is super handy for cleaning up pet hair, along with a crevice tool and a combination tool for quickly switching between tasks.

The V8 also has two suction modes (a standard mode and an increased power mode that ups the suction at the cost of reduced battery life), and its small frame makes it easy to manoeuvre. Dyson sells additional parts and attachments for the vacuum, too, if you’re after a specific cleaning solution.

Our Dyson V8 review was full of praise for the humble hand vacuum, though we did note that its bin is quite small and it takes a while to fully recharge. That being said, it’s considerably cheaper than its siblings, so we’re willing to forgive these drawbacks.

