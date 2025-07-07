Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day – just AU$549

Happy Prime Day! It’s Amazon’s biggest day (or week) of the year, with the retailer propping up all time low prices on big tech hot off the heels of the new financial year. Front of mind for me is this discount on the Samsung Galaxy Ring – down to its lowest price ever.

I’m a pretty big fan of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Having worn it every day since I first got it back in October 2024, it has been a welcome companion for tracking my steps, physical activity and, most importantly, sleep. I really don’t like the feeling of a watch on my wrist at all times, especially when I’m sleeping, so the Ring is a much more comfortably way to get a lot of the same health-tracking features.

Before you make a purchase, however, do yourself a favour and buy the AU$10 Sizing Kit first – just so you know what size you should buy (it should arrive at your doorstep within 24 hours, giving you plenty of time to try before you buy a Ring before Prime Day ends). Unfortunately the sizing kit's AU$10 promo credit towards the Galaxy Ring doesn’t stack with the Galaxy Ring’s current discount, but I’m willing to forgive this given the great price it's at right now.

Once the sizing kit arrives, wear them for a bit and make a call on which Ring is best for you. Then just buy your selected Ring size at this juicily discounted price.

Save AU$150 Samsung Galaxy Ring: was AU$699 now AU$549 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a worthwhile fitness device for folks that don’t like the feeling of a watch. Water resistant at up to 100 metres and available in three colours, the Galaxy Ring can track steps, sleep, heart rate and more. It comes with a charging cradle, with the Ring capable of lasting up to seven days on a full charge. Remember to try the Sizing Kit first.

In our Samsung Galaxy Ring review, we applauded the seven day battery life and earbuds-style charging case that comes standard, along with the lack of a subscription fee (which most other smart rings tack on, even if paid features aren’t essential).

Our only issues were that the cost was a bit high at launch, and the requirement for the Samsung Health app makes it incompatible with iPhones (though it’ll work with non-Samsung Android phones).

I get value out of the Galaxy Ring every day that I use it, so I’m very happy to recommend it. The cost is obviously less of an issue with this discount, but it’s understandable if you think the price is still a bit steep – especially given that a similarly smart watch will give you the same health tracking tools, along with, well, telling the time.

Given that a Galaxy Ring purchase is most likely to require the preceding purchase of the Sizing Kit, I’m expecting this deal to hang around at least for a little while – but I wouldn’t bet on it. I highly recommend the Ring and it may be the health tracker you’ve been looking for.