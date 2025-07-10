The battle of the bots: as TechRadar's resident robot-vacuum expert, these are the 4 Prime Day deals I'd spend my own money on

When it comes to choosing the right kind of robot vacuum for your home, you could go down the budget path and pick one with decent suction. The issue there is that anything that's 'affordable' will likely not be fully automated and will perform perhaps just one or two functions, requiring your intervention each time.

If you can make your budget stretch a little, you can now score premium robot vacuums at a fraction of the price and they'll do more than just vacuum and mop for you.

I've picked four out of a plethora of options discounted during Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale, three of which we've reviewed on TechRadar. All four are from established brands in this space and all of them have similar functionality – they will vacuum, they will mop, they'll empty their own bins, wash their own mop pads and then dry them too.

All you need to do is set up them at home and remember to keep the clean water refilled and empty out the dirty water. Dust bag replacements can be done at a more sedate pace.

So, without much ado, let me help you suck up some good savings, but note that these are all Prime-exclusive deals. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial and you can cancel any time.

Looking for other offers? Follow our live coverage of the best Prime Day 2025 deals in Australia.

Editor's choice Save AU$950 Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$799 at Amazon If I had to choose one robovac to spend my money on, it would be this. I've tested it myself and I'd be more than willing to pay full price for it, but this 54% discount is a record-low and is fabulous value for money. It's got 11,000Pa suction power which is fine for some carpets, but it will struggle if there's a lot of hair or fur entangled in the fibres. On hard floors it's fantastic, as is its mopping prowess. The extendable mops get to edges. I love the design too, it's different.

Save AU$800 Eureka J15 Pro Ultra: was AU$2,099 now AU$1,299 at Amazon Available in white and black variants, this robovac has some pretty good user reviews. We haven't tested this specific model ourselves but we have done a Eureka J20 review and it too scored 4 stars, so you can't go wrong with the J15 Pro Ultra. With a massive 16,200Pa of suction, this promises good vacuuming as well as excellent mopping with extendable pads. Even without our own review, I'd still be confident buying this myself.

Premium pick Save AU$1,100 Dreame X40 Ultra (black): was AU$2,799 now AU$1,699 at Amazon Where this Dreame differs from all the others on this page is that if you don't want it to mop (do a vacuum-only run), it can drop its mop pads in the base station by itself. It's also pretty powerful and scored 4 stars in our Dreame X40 Ultra review. It's arguably the most full-featured robovac we've tested, although its app can be a bit of a letdown.

One thing to remember with each of these robot vacuums is that there will be some ongoing costs to take into consideration.

The most common of these will be the dust bag that will need replacing every month or two, depending on which model you choose to buy, also on how often you vacuum and whether you have pets. After every six to eight months, you'll likely need to replace the mop pads as well but, again, this will depend on use and some, like the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni, actually do a fabulous job of washing and drying the mops to be keep them fresh for longer.

Some robovacs can use detergents, but not all, so please check if the model you buy can take some soap. If so, it will need to be proprietary as not all detergents will suit the mechanism inside the base stations and can void your warranty.

Get ready to spring clean!