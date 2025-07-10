Prime Day delivers with up to 71% off bestselling tech – vacuums, streaming devices, ereaders and more

Are you looking to snag some savings during the Amazon Prime Day sale? You're certainly not alone – but with such an abundance of deals available, finding the best discounts on worthy devices isn't always easy. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you, trawling Amazon's list of bestsellers to find the best deals on devices everyone wants – now up to 71% off.

Many bestsellers are items like beauty products, random kitchen knick-knacks and toilet paper, but there's also seriously good tech to be found on bestselling devices across home, upright vacuums, computers and electronics. We've settled on our five favourites.

Boasting a four-star review or better, we've tested tested – and been impressed by – all five of the items below, with three of them even earning spots in our buying guides. That's why you can feel comfortable snagging them at a big discount. Get in quick, though, as they might not stick around long at these prices.

Save AU$190 Instant Pot Vortex Plus (5.7L): was AU$269 now AU$79 at Amazon It's no wonder that this is the air fryer everyone's buying right now, as it offers a premium experience that far outweighs this discounted price. Perfect for those with limited kitchen space, it sports a 5.7L basket that can feed two or three people and simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking and roasting. Our Instant Vortex Plus air fryer review stated that "you won’t know how you coped without it" and it's an even sweeter prospect at 71% off.

Save AU$275 Shark Cordless Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (IZ102): was AU$549 now AU$274 at Amazon The fourth bestselling cordless vacuum on Amazon at the moment, the Dyson V8 is no longer in stock – making our pick for the best budget stick vacuum the one to buy. We haven't tested it ourselves, but it offers unparalleled value compared to other stick vacuums and it comes from a trusted manufacturer in Shark. If you're looking for a quick daily cleaner, this cordless vacuum offers excellent value.

Save AU$50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was AU$119 now AU$69 at Amazon This is the #1 bestselling electronic on Amazon. The more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, it offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor – letting you easily traverse all the best streaming services. A great addition to any TV, it excels when paired with a cheap smart TV that has a slower UI, or 'dumb' TVs that lack built-in entertainment options. All you have to do is plug it in like any HDMI cord.