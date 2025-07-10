Prime Day delivers with up to 71% off bestselling tech – vacuums, streaming devices, ereaders and more
Are you looking to snag some savings during the Amazon Prime Day sale? You're certainly not alone – but with such an abundance of deals available, finding the best discounts on worthy devices isn't always easy. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you, trawling Amazon's list of bestsellers to find the best deals on devices everyone wants – now up to 71% off.
Many bestsellers are items like beauty products, random kitchen knick-knacks and toilet paper, but there's also seriously good tech to be found on bestselling devices across home, upright vacuums, computers and electronics. We've settled on our five favourites.
Boasting a four-star review or better, we've tested tested – and been impressed by – all five of the items below, with three of them even earning spots in our buying guides. That's why you can feel comfortable snagging them at a big discount. Get in quick, though, as they might not stick around long at these prices.
It's no wonder that this is the air fryer everyone's buying right now, as it offers a premium experience that far outweighs this discounted price. Perfect for those with limited kitchen space, it sports a 5.7L basket that can feed two or three people and simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking and roasting. Our Instant Vortex Plus air fryer review stated that "you won’t know how you coped without it" and it's an even sweeter prospect at 71% off.
The fourth bestselling cordless vacuum on Amazon at the moment, the Dyson V8 is no longer in stock – making our pick for the best budget stick vacuum the one to buy. We haven't tested it ourselves, but it offers unparalleled value compared to other stick vacuums and it comes from a trusted manufacturer in Shark. If you're looking for a quick daily cleaner, this cordless vacuum offers excellent value.
At AU$217, this ereader is fantastically affordable – offering an excellent E Ink Carta 1300 screen and smooth performance that earned it four stars in our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review. However, if your budget can stretch a little, our Aussie ereader expert feels much prefers the Signature Edition for just AU$259, with a brighter screen and snappier speeds. The Kindle Scribe is also AU$200 off.
Logitech MX Master 3S: was AU$169, now AU$95
It's been so good for so long that we're almost sick of talking about it. Reigning as king since its 2022 release, it's still the best mouse – offering supreme versatility (with seven customisable buttons and three connectivity options) and up to 70 days of charge. It's also incredibly quiet – which makes it perfect for an office environment, or for working discreetly while the baby sleeps.
This is the #1 bestselling electronic on Amazon. The more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, it offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor – letting you easily traverse all the best streaming services. A great addition to any TV, it excels when paired with a cheap smart TV that has a slower UI, or 'dumb' TVs that lack built-in entertainment options. All you have to do is plug it in like any HDMI cord.
