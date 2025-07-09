Want an Apple Watch for under AU$300? Here's how you can score one during Prime Day
The Apple Watch SE is now down to just AU$299 on Amazon
Apple might have a reputation for expensive products, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be had here and there on the company’s tech. That’s exactly what we’ve just seen with the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE – with an Amazon Prime Day deal making it an even more attractive gadget for a savings-minded shopper.
Right now the second-generation Apple Watch SE is currently AU$100 off, bringing the price down to AU$299 – just AU$2 more than its lowest price of AU$297 that it was briefly earlier this year. Still, it’s hard to ignore this discount, especially if you’re a fan of Apple’s ecosystem and have been keen on a new smartwatch.
Note, however, that this discount is exclusively available to Prime members. Not a member? Sign up now to get a 30-day free trial.
Built to be accessible, this second-generation smartwatch has a 40mm display, impressive battery life and decent mid-tier health and fitness tracking. It offers GPS connectivity, but a slightly downgraded display when compared to the Watch Series 10.
Other colourways are discounted, including Silver and Midnight, along with 44mm variants (down to AU$349 from AU$449), GPS + cellular variants and different wristband sizes.
The Apple Watch SE comes fitted with a range of great health tracking capabilities, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and cycle tracking, just to name a few. It might lack the temperature sensing and ECG capabilities of the Series 10 and Ultra 2, but it’s still a capable and fashionable smartwatch to pair with an iPhone – particularly if you care about your fitness but don’t really have a big need for more detailed metrics.
In our Apple Watch SE 2 review, we applauded the smartwatch for its snappyness and slick design, its lightweight build and its mid-tier fitness tracking, along with an impressive battery life (well, it’s the same 18 hours as the flagship series). We were only particularly critical of lack of ECG tracking, not having an always-on screen and a lower battery life than competing Fitbits – but none of these things stopped us from awarding it 4.5 stars, along with a great value seal of approval.
Given there’s an AU$100 discount on the watch right now, that great value recommendation only feels stronger – and yes, there are alternative smartwatches that an iPhone user could purchase for less, but none of them would have the great operating system that you’d be looking to pair with your phone.
But say you’d like to get those more detailed health and fitness features offered by Apple’s higher-end watches – thankfully, there’s discounts on those too:
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm / GPS): AU$546 (was AU$699)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm / GPS): AU$496 (was AU$649)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm / GPS + Cellular): AU$559 (was AU$809)
You might also like...
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.