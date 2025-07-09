Want an Apple Watch for under AU$300? Here's how you can score one during Prime Day

Apple might have a reputation for expensive products, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be had here and there on the company’s tech. That’s exactly what we’ve just seen with the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE – with an Amazon Prime Day deal making it an even more attractive gadget for a savings-minded shopper.

Right now the second-generation Apple Watch SE is currently AU$100 off, bringing the price down to AU$299 – just AU$2 more than its lowest price of AU$297 that it was briefly earlier this year. Still, it’s hard to ignore this discount, especially if you’re a fan of Apple’s ecosystem and have been keen on a new smartwatch.

Note, however, that this discount is exclusively available to Prime members. Not a member? Sign up now to get a 30-day free trial.

The Apple Watch SE comes fitted with a range of great health tracking capabilities, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and cycle tracking, just to name a few. It might lack the temperature sensing and ECG capabilities of the Series 10 and Ultra 2, but it’s still a capable and fashionable smartwatch to pair with an iPhone – particularly if you care about your fitness but don’t really have a big need for more detailed metrics.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 review, we applauded the smartwatch for its snappyness and slick design, its lightweight build and its mid-tier fitness tracking, along with an impressive battery life (well, it’s the same 18 hours as the flagship series). We were only particularly critical of lack of ECG tracking, not having an always-on screen and a lower battery life than competing Fitbits – but none of these things stopped us from awarding it 4.5 stars, along with a great value seal of approval.

Given there’s an AU$100 discount on the watch right now, that great value recommendation only feels stronger – and yes, there are alternative smartwatches that an iPhone user could purchase for less, but none of them would have the great operating system that you’d be looking to pair with your phone.

But say you’d like to get those more detailed health and fitness features offered by Apple’s higher-end watches – thankfully, there’s discounts on those too: