I think Apple TV+ is the best-value streaming service right now – try it now for just half price thanks to Prime Day
It's just AU$6.50 a month for two months when you subscribe through Prime Video
There's never been more competition when it comes to the best streaming services in Australia. Netflix and Disney Plus are easy to recommend to most people, Binge is bouncing back from losing its HBO library and Max boasts a library of high-quality TV that is almost unbeatable.
I say 'almost' because, in my opinion, the content offered by Apple TV Plus surpasses its competition on Max. It does so for just AU$12.99 p/m, with only Prime Video (which is included for free with a Prime subscription) beating it for value. But, I think it has Prime beaten with this deal, as it’s down to just AU$6.50 p/m for two months.
Like all the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage, as you'll only get 50% off for two months when you subscribe through Prime Video.
For two months, then AU$12.99 p/m
Amazon has halved the monthly cost of Apple TV+ when you sign up via Prime Video for the first 2 months, before reverting to the regular price of AU$12.99p/m. When it comes to high-quality TV, from its acting and writing to just general production value, nobody does it better than Apple. With a massive budget unmatched by other services, Apple TV+ clearly prioritises quality over quantity. You can binge all the best series it has to offer for the price of a couple coffees.
I wrote last month that HBO Max might hog the 'premium streaming' spotlight, but lately I've gotten way more value from my Apple TV+ subscription, so this deal makes it even a sweeter option.
It's no secret that, for the last 25 years, HBO has had a chokehold on the prestige TV market. Sure, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, House of Cards and Mad Men were all exceptional shows – but Max (soon to be HBO Max, again) is usually the first name that comes to mind, having produced hits like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wire, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to name a few.
While Apple might not have the same extensive library as HBO,, its best content is certainly on par with it. And, the ability to watch all that interests you for just AU$6.50 p/m (ad-free) when Max costs AU$11.99 for its ad-based tier is a steal.
You've likely already heard of Ted Lasso, Severance and Presumed innocent. If you're looking for a few more series to check out, five of my favourite series on Apple TV Plus are The Studio, Shrinking, Masters of the Air, Bad Sisters and Black Bird.
