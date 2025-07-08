Looking for an affordable Samsung phone? This Galaxy S24 FE deal makes it my current top pick, at just AU$726 for Prime Day

Samsung has an exceptional lineup of premium smartphones in 2025, from the range-leading Galaxy S25 Ultra, to the impressively thin S25 Edge and even to the upcoming foldables tipped to debut this month. But if you’re more interested in saving money than bleeding edge features, you should strongly consider the Galaxy S24 FE – particularly with this eye-catching Amazon Prime Day discount.

Amazon’s cutting the prices on a huge range of tech as part of its annual sale and, having been already impressed by the lowest-price ever recorded on the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and a near all-time low for the Dyson V8, my attention has turned back to my main area of expertise, smartphones – and this Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal is no joke.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE cuts features for a more accessible price. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25, the next model up in the current range of Samsung devices, the S24 FE shares an almost identical display with slightly larger dimensions, but has a lower peak brightness and no HDR. The S24 FE does however pack a larger 4,700mAh battery, versus the S25’s 4,000mAh pack.

You might read the above and think the S24 FE is an altogether better phone, but it does weigh dramatically more than the S25 (213g versus 162g). Its CPU is also slightly slower (with the phone offering only 8GB RAM), and overall the S25 is arguably a better-looking handset.

None of these things should really matter if you’re not a power user – the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a brilliant handset for everyday use, and seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates makes it an even more attractive phone for someone not looking to upgrade often.

In any case, we praised the handset in our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, applauding its excellent battery life and strong performance, though noting many of Samsung’s best features are buried within deep menus and that the iPhone-like design might not be for everyone.

I also recommend the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB, if you’re after a more premium handset with a gorgeously thin shape. Despite being less than 2 months old, the S25 Edge is down to AU$1,179 – a stunning $870 off its usual price of AU$2,049.