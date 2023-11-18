One of the best TVs in the world drops to an unbelievable price for Black Friday

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs in the world, thanks to its exceptional picture, impressive sound, and sleek design. It's also one of the most popular Black Friday deals because of its reasonable price, and Walmart just made the OLED TV more affordable than ever by dropping the 65-inch display down to $1,399 (was $2,099.99). That's the best deal I've ever seen and an incredible price for a stunning big-screen OLED TV.



• Shop more Black Friday deals at Walmart

The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of this year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



Walmart's discount beats the current offers at Amazon, and it's one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've spotted so far. I don't expect the price to drop any further on Black Friday itself, so if you want a brilliant new display at an incredible price, then I highly recommend today's Black Friday deal on the LG C2 OLED TV.

Black Friday deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,546 Best Buy: Sold out

More Black Friday TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $2,149 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $2,149. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

This is an absurd deal and offers incredible value for money for PS5 (or Xbox Series X) players or, well, anyone looking for a top-tier 4K TV this winter. This won countless awards and critical acclaim last year and remains one of the best TVs ever made for gaming. If our calculations are correct, this price beats its lowest ever by a whopping $600!

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $448 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $448. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $649.99, thanks to today's massive $650 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

You can also look forward to the Black Friday OLED TV deals event and see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals. You can also look forward to more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals and our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.