I'm a fat man who wants to lose weight, so here are 5 fitness-related Presidents' Day deals that could help me fight my flab
Discount tech to the rescue
Nature saw fit to grant me a big appetite for food and drink, and very little impulse control at the same time, So after the holiday season, I'm naturally carrying a little too much insulation around my middle.
While this isn't a huge deal, I'd rather like to fit into a nice suit I have that's sitting unused, for a friends wedding in May. And so I need to lose a good few pounds of chunkiness. And with the Presidents' Day sales already in full swing, there's plenty of tech to snap up at a discount to help my on my journey; that's once I start it...
5 Presidents' Day deals to help you on a fitness journey
So I already have a pair of the excellent AirPods Pro, but the noise cancellation on them might be a bit too good to run safely in them. Plus I'd prefer a pair of earbuds I can sweat on just for runs and workouts. So Amazon's Presidents' Day deal that has Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price, is hard to miss. There's a lot to like there soo from Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation, 30 hours of battery life USB-C charging.
I've yet to give the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a good spin, but I've heard it's a great smartwatch that's festooned with fitness features. And right now it can be snagged for $100 off the original titanium color, or one could grab the new black titanium color for just $739. Nice!
OK, so if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is too pricey for you, and it might be for me, then the $169 for the Apple Watch SE 2 is close to its record-low price of $149. It may have been superseded by the Apple Watch SE 3, but the older SE still has a lot to offer, and is considerably cheaper. Could be a good buy for people like me who may not want to go full high-end Apple Watch.
Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung
In general, I don't like to wear smartwatches as I favour actual mechanical watches instead. But for accurate activity tracking without the concession to a computer-that-thinks-it's-a-watch, the Galaxy Ring could be the answer. I've yet to try it but we've reviewed it rather well and it's alted for some smart upgrades. With some trade-in efforts it can be had for cheaper than its $399 price tag.
These days, my life as a senior member of the editorial team at TechRadar is a lot more desk-based than my previous journalists endeavours. So this discount under-desk treadmill over at Walmart has a lot of appeal to me. And now at $119 instead of $399, it's better value than any of our top under-desk treadmill picks.
