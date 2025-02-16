I'm a fat man who wants to lose weight, so here are 5 fitness-related Presidents' Day deals that could help me fight my flab

Nature saw fit to grant me a big appetite for food and drink, and very little impulse control at the same time, So after the holiday season, I'm naturally carrying a little too much insulation around my middle.

While this isn't a huge deal, I'd rather like to fit into a nice suit I have that's sitting unused, for a friends wedding in May. And so I need to lose a good few pounds of chunkiness. And with the Presidents' Day sales already in full swing, there's plenty of tech to snap up at a discount to help my on my journey; that's once I start it...

Now we don't cover fitness clothing at TechRadar, so you'll want out sibling site Tom's Guide for that. But the tech deals I've flagged below all have a fitness element to them, so read on and also check out fitness writer Stephen Warwick's roundup of the 11 best Presidents' Day fitness deals for more.

5 Presidents' Day deals to help you on a fitness journey

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon So I already have a pair of the excellent AirPods Pro, but the noise cancellation on them might be a bit too good to run safely in them. Plus I'd prefer a pair of earbuds I can sweat on just for runs and workouts. So Amazon's Presidents' Day deal that has Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price, is hard to miss. There's a lot to like there soo from Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation, 30 hours of battery life USB-C charging.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon OK, so if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is too pricey for you, and it might be for me, then the $169 for the Apple Watch SE 2 is close to its record-low price of $149. It may have been superseded by the Apple Watch SE 3, but the older SE still has a lot to offer, and is considerably cheaper. Could be a good buy for people like me who may not want to go full high-end Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

In general, I don't like to wear smartwatches as I favour actual mechanical watches instead. But for accurate activity tracking without the concession to a computer-that-thinks-it's-a-watch, the Galaxy Ring could be the answer. I've yet to try it but we've reviewed it rather well and it's alted for some smart upgrades. With some trade-in efforts it can be had for cheaper than its $399 price tag.

Fitti Under Desk Treadmill: was $399 now $119 at Walmart These days, my life as a senior member of the editorial team at TechRadar is a lot more desk-based than my previous journalists endeavours. So this discount under-desk treadmill over at Walmart has a lot of appeal to me. And now at $119 instead of $399, it's better value than any of our top under-desk treadmill picks.

