I'm a fitness writer, here are the 11 Presidents' Day fitness deals I'm keeping an eye on this weekend

Deals
By
published

Save big and get fit this Presidents' Day

powerbeats pro, garmin instinct 2, apple watch ultra 2, and q2 mini massage gun on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss
(Image credit: Future / Beats / Garmin / Apple / Bob and Brad)

With the holiday fast approaching, many of the best Presidents' Day deals are already live. While you can save big on TVs, laptops, and other tech, it's also a great time to pick up a health and fitness bargain.

Maybe your January fitness push has stalled out and you want to reinject some motivation? Or perhaps you're looking to pick one of the best smartwatches during the annual lull between releases. If the new Powerbeats Pro 2 aren't up your street, you can always try and snag a pair of the old ones instead.

I'm a fitness writer who's been tracking tech and deals for well over half a decade. I know where to look to find the best deals, and I know which products to look out for.

With Presidents' Day close at hand, here are some of the fitness tech and health deals I'm keeping an eye on, including a couple that are already live. Presidents' Day generally won't see discounts as good as Black Friday, but it's a much better time of the year to buy than most.

Presidents' Day Fitness deals to watch: our expert picks

Shokz OpenRun Pro
Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $134.95 at Amazon

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 recently came out, which means the savings on these older OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones are pretty wild. We've seen these as low as $99.99 during Black Friday, so I'd love to see that price come around again. Right now they're $135, but it might be worth waiting until the main event for a better deal.

View Deal
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699 at Amazon

An Apple Watch Ultra 3 is tipped for launch in September, and we're almost exactly halfway between Apple Watch launch cycles, making the Ultra 2 ripe for discounts. You can score $100 off the original titanium color, or grab the new black titanium color for just $739. The former is only $10 shy of the best discount we've ever seen on the Ultra 2.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

Right now you can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10, now just $329. Like the Ultra, we're expecting a new model in September so this one is a likely target for a discount. If you aren't interested in the rumored high blood pressure detection, there's no re-design expected, making this model a steal. Also available at Best Buy.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 2
Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

It's not quite the Black Friday low of $149, but this is the best price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE 2 since. The Apple Watch SE 3 may bring an updated design but don't expect to pay less than $249 for it in September.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy

We've seen some brilliant deals at Amazon and Walmart on this watch in the past, but I'd steer clear as it's currently only sold by third-party resellers. Instead, you can save a hefty $230 at Best Buy if you're a Plus or Total member.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in at Samsung
If you've got an old smartwatch to trade in, get yourself to Samsung and save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. The discount you get depends on the watch you have to hand over, but the savings are fairly competitive no matter which device you're trading in.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung
If you're on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy Ring, this deal gets you up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung's website, plus an extra $80 in store credit at Samsung which you can use on any of its other products, a total of $330 in savings!

View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249.95 now $129.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro 2 dropped on February 11, but the originals are still excellent and massively discounted as a result. You can save $70 on this pair at Best Buy, replete with great sound, excellent fit and comfort, and 9 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Bod and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun
Bod and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun: was $69.98 now $59.98 at Amazon

The Q2 Mini is our budget pick in the best massage guns for 2025, right now you can score $10 off its already-generous price of $70, but I'd also keep an eye out for an even better saving over the Presidents' Day weekend.

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Recently supplanted by the Instinct 3, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a formidable outdoor adventure watch ripe for discounts. It's currently sat at its lowest-ever price of $199.99, but could go even lower in the coming days. Get GPS, exercise tracking, and extreme battery life for less than $200.

View Deal
Fitti Under Desk Treadmill
Fitti Under Desk Treadmill: was $399 now $119 at Walmart

Amazon is a minefield of knock-off rubbish when it comes to walking pads and under-desk treadmills. That's why we're recommending this Walmart deal instead. With an eye-watering saving of $280, this is now just $119 instead of $399, better value than any of our top under-desk treadmill picks.

View Deal

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about seasonal sales
Collage of tech from the Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day sale including LG TV, appliances, HP Laptop, Samsung Galaxy S25, Bose headphones and Apple Watch 10

Best Buy has a massive Presidents' Day sale and I've hand-picked the 39 best deals
Samsung TV, tablet, and phone on grey background with big savings text overlay

I've scanned the entire Samsung Presidents' Day sale: these are the 13 best deals on TVs, Galaxy S25, appliances, and more
Google Pixel 8a on an orange background

Don’t buy the Google Pixel 8a this Presidents’ Day – for two crucial reasons
See more latest