I'm a fitness writer, here are the 11 Presidents' Day fitness deals I'm keeping an eye on this weekend
Save big and get fit this Presidents' Day
With the holiday fast approaching, many of the best Presidents' Day deals are already live. While you can save big on TVs, laptops, and other tech, it's also a great time to pick up a health and fitness bargain.
Maybe your January fitness push has stalled out and you want to reinject some motivation? Or perhaps you're looking to pick one of the best smartwatches during the annual lull between releases. If the new Powerbeats Pro 2 aren't up your street, you can always try and snag a pair of the old ones instead.
I'm a fitness writer who's been tracking tech and deals for well over half a decade. I know where to look to find the best deals, and I know which products to look out for.
With Presidents' Day close at hand, here are some of the fitness tech and health deals I'm keeping an eye on, including a couple that are already live. Presidents' Day generally won't see discounts as good as Black Friday, but it's a much better time of the year to buy than most.
Presidents' Day Fitness deals to watch: our expert picks
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 recently came out, which means the savings on these older OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones are pretty wild. We've seen these as low as $99.99 during Black Friday, so I'd love to see that price come around again. Right now they're $135, but it might be worth waiting until the main event for a better deal.
An Apple Watch Ultra 3 is tipped for launch in September, and we're almost exactly halfway between Apple Watch launch cycles, making the Ultra 2 ripe for discounts. You can score $100 off the original titanium color, or grab the new black titanium color for just $739. The former is only $10 shy of the best discount we've ever seen on the Ultra 2.
Right now you can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10, now just $329. Like the Ultra, we're expecting a new model in September so this one is a likely target for a discount. If you aren't interested in the rumored high blood pressure detection, there's no re-design expected, making this model a steal. Also available at Best Buy.
It's not quite the Black Friday low of $149, but this is the best price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE 2 since. The Apple Watch SE 3 may bring an updated design but don't expect to pay less than $249 for it in September.
We've seen some brilliant deals at Amazon and Walmart on this watch in the past, but I'd steer clear as it's currently only sold by third-party resellers. Instead, you can save a hefty $230 at Best Buy if you're a Plus or Total member.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in at Samsung
If you've got an old smartwatch to trade in, get yourself to Samsung and save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. The discount you get depends on the watch you have to hand over, but the savings are fairly competitive no matter which device you're trading in.
Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung
If you're on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy Ring, this deal gets you up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung's website, plus an extra $80 in store credit at Samsung which you can use on any of its other products, a total of $330 in savings!
The Powerbeats Pro 2 dropped on February 11, but the originals are still excellent and massively discounted as a result. You can save $70 on this pair at Best Buy, replete with great sound, excellent fit and comfort, and 9 hours of battery life.
The Q2 Mini is our budget pick in the best massage guns for 2025, right now you can score $10 off its already-generous price of $70, but I'd also keep an eye out for an even better saving over the Presidents' Day weekend.
Recently supplanted by the Instinct 3, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a formidable outdoor adventure watch ripe for discounts. It's currently sat at its lowest-ever price of $199.99, but could go even lower in the coming days. Get GPS, exercise tracking, and extreme battery life for less than $200.
Amazon is a minefield of knock-off rubbish when it comes to walking pads and under-desk treadmills. That's why we're recommending this Walmart deal instead. With an eye-watering saving of $280, this is now just $119 instead of $399, better value than any of our top under-desk treadmill picks.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
