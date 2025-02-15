I'm a fitness writer, here are the 11 Presidents' Day fitness deals I'm keeping an eye on this weekend

With the holiday fast approaching, many of the best Presidents' Day deals are already live. While you can save big on TVs, laptops, and other tech, it's also a great time to pick up a health and fitness bargain.

Maybe your January fitness push has stalled out and you want to reinject some motivation? Or perhaps you're looking to pick one of the best smartwatches during the annual lull between releases. If the new Powerbeats Pro 2 aren't up your street, you can always try and snag a pair of the old ones instead.

I'm a fitness writer who's been tracking tech and deals for well over half a decade. I know where to look to find the best deals, and I know which products to look out for.

With Presidents' Day close at hand, here are some of the fitness tech and health deals I'm keeping an eye on, including a couple that are already live. Presidents' Day generally won't see discounts as good as Black Friday, but it's a much better time of the year to buy than most.

Presidents' Day Fitness deals to watch: our expert picks

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $134.95 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 recently came out, which means the savings on these older OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones are pretty wild. We've seen these as low as $99.99 during Black Friday, so I'd love to see that price come around again. Right now they're $135, but it might be worth waiting until the main event for a better deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy We've seen some brilliant deals at Amazon and Walmart on this watch in the past, but I'd steer clear as it's currently only sold by third-party resellers. Instead, you can save a hefty $230 at Best Buy if you're a Plus or Total member.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in at Samsung

If you've got an old smartwatch to trade in, get yourself to Samsung and save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. The discount you get depends on the watch you have to hand over, but the savings are fairly competitive no matter which device you're trading in.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

If you're on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy Ring, this deal gets you up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung's website, plus an extra $80 in store credit at Samsung which you can use on any of its other products, a total of $330 in savings!

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249.95 now $129.99 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro 2 dropped on February 11, but the originals are still excellent and massively discounted as a result. You can save $70 on this pair at Best Buy, replete with great sound, excellent fit and comfort, and 9 hours of battery life.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Recently supplanted by the Instinct 3, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a formidable outdoor adventure watch ripe for discounts. It's currently sat at its lowest-ever price of $199.99, but could go even lower in the coming days. Get GPS, exercise tracking, and extreme battery life for less than $200.

