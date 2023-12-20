Don't wait - Boxing Day sales are already here with up to 70% off clothing, tech, gifts

While most people are settling in for that special time of the year, many of the UK's retailers have already kicked off their Boxing Day sales. Regardless of whether you're looking to pick up some new threads, cheap tech, appliances, or last-minute gifts, there are some superb ways to save right now.

Traditionally, the best Boxing Day sales have revolved around the big day itself, but that's simply not the case now, with many retailers holding expanded 'Winter' sales that run through mid-December to early January. If you're looking to shop, you can find a wide selection of the best ones just down below.

A couple of notable mentions include superb last-minute Christmas deals on smart home and appliances at Amazon, up to 50% off men's and women's fashion at H&M, and up to £300 of the latest phones at Google - to name just a few.

If you're interested, you can also find a small selection of today's best deals from said retailers just down below, including some great prices on our favorite models here at TechRadar. We've focused on gift-friendly selections primarily, but don't miss out on deals like the MacBook Air for £799 (was £999) at Amazon or the stunning Samsung S90C OLED TV for £1,189 (was £2,099) at PRC Direct if you're looking for great prices on premium tech this December.

Early Boxing Day sales to shop now

Our favorite deals ahead of Boxing Day

Instant Compact air fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Great gift idea: A limited-time-only lightning deal brings this Instant Compact air fryer down to its lowest-ever price - and just in time for Christmas, no less. While a relatively small appliance, this fryer has enough capacity for four portions of chips or a 1KG chicken, so it's plenty for most families. With two controls for timer and temperature, the Instant Compact is relatively basic but easy to use and features a non-stick and dishwasher-safe tray.

Alcohol + Drinks: up to 30% off whisky, brandy, wine, beers and more

Christmas party season is upon us, so now is a good time to ensure the drinks cabinet is well-stocked with all the alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) tipples you might need. Amazon has up to 30% off loads right now, including popular brands such as Kraken, Johnnie Walker, Aperol, Tanqueray, Jack Daniels, and more

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Cosi Home Luxury Heated Electric Blanket: was £79.99 now £42.47 at Amazon

With the chilly winter nights now upon us, there's nothing like getting cosy on the sofa with a cup of tea and a good book, film, or video game. And now you can up your comfort with this heated throw from Cosi Home for almost 50% off. This personal-sized micro-fleece blanket has ten adjustable heat settings, has an overheat protection system and timer, and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys

This Acer Chromebook 314 offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage, and battery life is excellent at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for £19.99. That's just £2 more than the record-low price and still the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Xbox Series S - Starter Pack: was £249.99 now £185 at Amazon

A saving of £60 is available on this excellent value Xbox Series S bundle at Amazon. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but with this deal, it's £250 cheaper and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included to get access to dozens of top titles and indie gems. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + £50 Amazon Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is also down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. You also get a £50 Amazon gift card included for free, but there's no carry case as with the Currys offer. It makes sense to go for the Currys offer to get an extra carry case, but for those who prefer to shop at Amazon, then the gift card is likely a more useful freebie.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We think the best value options are at the lower end, such as this super-cheap 43-inch option, which is great for bang for your buck. There's support for 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

Amazon Echo Dot + Meross Smart Plug bundle: was £73.98 now £29.99 at Amazon

For £30 this little bundle deal from Amazon will kick-start a smart home setup on the cheap. Included is the superb Echo Dot smart speaker and a very handy Meross smart plug, which will allow you to control on/off for non-smart tech and easily create schedules. While this is just a starter set it's a great bundle and a perfect Christmas gift for the tech lover.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now at £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Anyone who has a PlayStation 5 will know the frustration of your gamepad battery dying on you in the middle of a game. Solve that issue with this handy charger and stand combo for your PS5 DualSense controllers for just £1 more than the lowest price I've seen at Amazon. I use this official accessory all the time to keep a pair of gamepads full of juice for my next gaming session without the added faff of needing to plug them into my PS5 console.

Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This current generation model of the Shark WandVac is now the same price as the older version so you may as well get the latest iteration of the popular handheld vacuum cleaner. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though a newer M2 model is now available, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as this is the cheapest price we've seen since July.