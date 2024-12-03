Black Friday ain't over! I've found 5 bestselling bargains under AU$100 you can still grab

Cyber Weekend sales, which began with Black Friday on November 29 and ended with Cyber Monday on December 2, are officially finished. But you might not know it if you've been exploring Amazon AU.

Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great time to grab big-ticket items like the best TVs, phones and coffee machines. However, it's an equally good opportunity to grab those items that you wish were just a little cheaper than they usually are. The sales might be over, but Amazon clearly still hasn’t received the memo.

Some of the top selling tech over the weekend is still seeing the same price-cuts we saw on Black Friday – so if you thought you missed out, you haven't…yet. Whether you're picking yourself up an JBL Flip 6 to soundtrack your home office with Christmas cocktail jazz, grabbing a Fire TV Stick 4K to kick off your Christmas movie marathon with How to Make Gravy on Binge or grabbing a loved one the impressive EarFun Pro 4 earbuds, there's a budget bargain for every buyer.

JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$97 at Amazon Save AU$72.95 Durable, with loud, high-quality and bassy sound, portable Bluetooth speakers don't get much better than the JBL Flip 6 – especially if you're shopping under AU$100. We gave it 4.5 stars in our JBL Flip 6 review, and saving more than AU$70 makes it a must-have whether it's accompanying you on a hike, powering you on in your home gym or helping you wind down.

EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds: was AU$119 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$20 The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are a fan favourite in every Amazon sale, and Black Friday was no different, thanks to a discount that brought them down to just AU$76.99 (it’s still running if you’re interested). However, this deal on the EarFun Air Pro 4 might be worth the extra coin. For just AU$99 you not only get the latest version, but decent audio quality, a good battery life and a nice minimalist design, with our biggest issue being too many features.

PlayStation 5 Astro Bot: was AU$109.95 now AU$75.65 at Amazon Save AU$34.30 Widely believed to be the game of the year, and without a doubt the best game on PS5 in 2024, this is the cheapest price available on Astro Bot right now. We gave it 4.5 stars in our Astro Bot review, applauding its fun, top notch level design and use of the DualSense controller, while our good friends over at GamesRadar gave it a perfect five. At this price, it is the number one buy for any PS5 owner, young or old.