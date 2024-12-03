Cheaper than Black Friday: the simple but effective Dyson V10 Cyclone gets a further price drop – now 38% off

Our favourite sale event of the year has come and gone, but turns out Amazon didn't quite get its own memo. While the Amazon Black Friday sale ended on December 2, there are some price drops that lead me to believe someone forgot to switch things over. My team and I are still keeping tabs on these offers – you can find them all in our ongoing live coverage of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

But hey, I'm not complaining because a very good Dyson vacuum cleaner is now cheaper than before! The Dyson V10 Cyclone was listed for AU$749 throughout the 2-week Amazon Black Friday sale, but is now AU$70 cheaper. With the Dyson V11 taking centre stage during the sale at just AU$569 on Amazon – then running out of stock – it's a good thing that there's an alternative mid-range Dyson still on offer.

Dyson V10 Cyclone: was AU$1,099 now AU$679 at Amazon Save AU$420 This older Dyson vacuum was down to AU$589 on Amazon during October's Prime Day sale, but was selling for AU$749 all through Cyber Weekend, so I suppose it's fair to say this is a decent deal on the V10. It offers fade-free power for up to 60 minutes, and this model comes with just the one cleaner head – the Digital Motorbar – and two extra attachments.

Despite being released way back 2018, I think the Dyson V10 is still a reliable and efficient cordless vacuum. Yes, you can get more powerful alternatives from other brands for around this price tag, but if you have your heart set on a Dyson, then I honestly wouldn't find it hard to recommend.

The caveat here is that it would be perfect if it wasn't just for regular cleaning. If you have pets or kids who make quite the mess, then you should consider a better model. For those without either, the V10 still has enough grunt to clean carpets as well, albeit after a few passes if it's particularly dirty.

The current listing on Amazon doesn't get you too many attachments – in the box will be the standard Digital Motorbar for all floor types along with the crevice and combination tools.

Another Dyson deal to consider

If you can stretch your budget a little bit – by just AU$20 – you can opt for the V11 for AU$699 from The Good Guys. You'll get a bit more suction power if you think you need it. Moreover, The Good Guys will price beat and you could get it for AU$689.

Dyson V11 Advanced: was AU$1,199 now AU$699 at The Good Guys Save AU$500 It was down to AU$569 on Amazon previously and proved so popular, stocks ran out. While this offer isn't as good, it's still a very decent saving on what is still a very good vacuum cleaner. The V11 has up to 60 minutes of run time, and it’s got an LCD screen to show you just how much battery life you’ve got left.

There is a little bit more value for money with the V11 deal because of its more powerful motor – and thus better suction – compared to the V10, but for basic needs, the latter is more than enough.