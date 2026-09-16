Missed out on the deals from Amazon Prime Day in July? Good news: the online retail giant has revealed the dates for its Prime Big Deal Days sales event in Australia, and it’s earlier than we expected.

Like Prime Day, this event will run for 7 days from 12:01am on September 29 to 11:59pm on October 5, 2026, just in time for the Labour Day (or King’s Birthday) long weekend if you’re in New South Wales, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. It’s also much longer than the Prime Big Deal Days event in the US, which is only for 48 hours from October 6 to 7.

Amazon Australia is also holding the event a week earlier than it did last year, when it ran from October 7 to 13, 2025. We think this move is meant to provide a bit more breathing room before the Black Friday 2026 sales in late November, and also to adjust for the earlier Prime Day in July.

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As the Prime Big Deal Days sale is meant to be a teaser for Black Friday, the event doesn’t usually have discounts as deep as what we typically see during Prime Day in July or Black Friday itself but, with the dates shifting a week earlier, there’s still a chance that we could see record-low prices on popular and premium tech.

We’ll be keeping an eye on prices of the best headphones, best tablets, best cameras and more, and we’ll cover the sale live when it starts in just over a week’s time. So expect to see discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Breville and more, as well as with Amazon’s own range of products like Kindle ereaders, Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells.

Like Prime Day, we expect the best prices to be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, though a few offers will be widely available, too. If you’re interested but not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Starting a subscription now will make you eligible to shop the upcoming deals, and you can cancel it immediately after if you aren’t keen to keep paying.

Otherwise, staying on as a Prime member after your free trial will cost AU$9.99 per month, or AU$79 for an annual membership. Other benefits you can get with a Prime membership are the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Music and Amazon Luna gaming, plus a two-year free subscription to DoorDash — find out more in our in-depth guide to what is Amazon Prime in Australia.

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It’s also never been a better time to be a Prime member as Amazon Australia has expanded its same-day delivery service in Sydney and Melbourne with more items eligible for overnight delivery. Adelaide, the Central Coast, Newcastle, Geelong, Canberra and more cities now also have same-day delivery.

Get ready for Prime Big Deal Days

While Prime Big Deal Days may not be as big as July Prime Day or Black Friday, we still expect the number of deals to go into the thousands, and browsing through the Amazon Australia site could still get overwhelming. But fret not, as TechRadar will help you find the best tech deals in real-time and have them all listed in our dedicated live Prime Big Day Deal Days hub. Check in as often as you can to ensure you won’t miss out on some of the best discounts, as we expect some will go live in a flash and sell out very quickly.

In the meantime, here are 5 of our top early deals to shop right now.

Save 17% (AU$100) Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link: was AU$599 now AU$499 at Amazon Spring has officially sprung here in Australia, and what better time to invest in a fan to keep yourself cool as the temperature starts to go up over the next few months. We rated this Dyson fan 4 out of 5 stars for its smarts, included purifier and better filters. Paying almost AU$600 for a fan is a big ask for many households, but this discount makes the Dyson Hot+Cold Link more palatable if you're already in the market for one.

Save 25% (AU$10.01) Iniu 45W 10,000mAh power bank: was AU$39.99 now AU$29.98 at Amazon This 10,000mAh power bank is small at 10.92 x 6.86 x 1.78 cm, but it also has 45W fast charging to get your devices recharged quickly. This model even has a detachable braided cable so you won't need to scramble through your bag to look for the cable when you need to charge. Best of all, the 10,000mAh capacity means it's safe to bring to flights.

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