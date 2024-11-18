Save $350 on the best Samsung camera phone with this stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

You can now nab the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy for $949.99 (was $1,299.99), a huge $350 saving that brings the price of Samsung's highest-end slab phone below that of the Galaxy S24 Plus. This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far, and is sure to excite mobile photographers and AI fanatics alike.

Put simply, this is a knockout price for a knockout phone, and while not exactly a budget option, this deal offers an exceptionally powerful device for typical flagship prices. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is our pick for the best Samsung camera phone, as well as the best camera phone for influencers – it also features on our lists of the best gaming phones, best AI phones, and best Android phones.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most powerful phone the company has ever made, and its a strong contender for the best specs sheet on the market. Its quad-camera setup, with up to 100x digital zoom, is famous for quality and reliability, while its 6.8-inch 1440p display makes photos, videos, and games look exceptional. Internally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is as fast a chipset as you'll find on an Android phone. A saving of $350 is no joke for a phone that's won places in several TechRadar buying guides. Oh, and it comes with an S Pen stylus, too.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review found the phone to excel in nearly every regard, which this deal then supercharges. Hardware wise, the S24 Ultra hits home run after home run, scoring 5/5 in the Display, Camera, and Battery categories. Samsung's software isn't quite on the level of some competitors, but you do get six remaining years of software updates and the full selection of Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is famed for its quad-camera system, featuring a 200MP wide camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP 3x telephoto camera and 50MP 5x telephoto camera. It sports a 5000mAh battery, 1440p 120Hz display, and class-leading design and durability. A phone like this for under $1,000 is a truly great deal.

If you're in the market for a new phone but the S24 Ultra doesn't quite take your fancy, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Black Friday phone deals and Samsung deals.

